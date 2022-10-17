“United can complain, and they certainly did, but it was right that the potential opener was ruled out” – Ex-Chelsea star backs decision to disallow Cristiano Ronaldo goal against Newcastle

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has backed Premier League referee Craig's decision to disallow Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Newcastle United on Sunday (October 16).

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle at Old Trafford in controversial fashion. The Red Devils had a goal disallowed in the second half as the referee did not deem the ball to be in play when Ronaldo rounded Nick Pope and slotted into the open net.

This caused plenty of commotion among the home fans, who slammed referee Craig Pawson. You can view what happened below:

🇾🇪🔰 @Retro_Utd Ronaldo’s goal yesterday should have counted… Ronaldo’s goal yesterday should have counted… https://t.co/BYjtLNEoGe

Sutton has backed the decision from Pawson. He claimed that the ball was kicked back to Pope to take the freekick, and it was not a restart of play from Fabian Schar.

Sutton also recalled a similar incident from a game between Sunderland and Liverpool in 2010. He hinted that it was a mistake from Stuart Attwell to allow the goal to stand on that occasion.

The former footballer wrote in his Daily Mail column:

"Referee Stuart Attwell allowed that goal to stand, despite Sunderland's fury. Cristiano Ronaldo's goal on Sunday was disallowed, however. He believed Fabian Schar tapping the ball back to Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope meant it was 'live'. Referee Craig Pawson disagreed and so do I."

Sutton added:

"It was a cheeky attempt at scoring by Ronaldo, as desperate as he is to add to his 700 club goals, but Schar was clearly not taking the free-kick. United can complain, and they certainly did, but it was right that the potential opener was ruled out."

Managers disagree on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal controversy

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was furious with Pawson after he disallowed Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Newcastle United.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Video made from the stands:



In the video you can clearly hear the referee's whistle and then Fabian Schär touching the ball which means the free kick was taken and Ronaldo rightfully scored.



Video made from the stands:In the video you can clearly hear the referee's whistle and then Fabian Schär touching the ball which means the free kick was taken and Ronaldo rightfully scored.https://t.co/EUaa6ITnmB

Ten Hag claimed that he had spoken with the officials on the pitch and told the media:

"I shared that with them (the officials). Everyone has seen what happened today on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe, the Newcastle United manager, agreed with the referee's decision and claimed that the ball was not in play. He added that the ball was knocked back for Pope to take the freekick and said:

"I could see it at the time and, for me, it was clear. Fabi (Schar) wasn't taking the free kick. He was allowing Nick to do it. I don't think the referee had blown the whistle to restart play. Nick was waiting to deliver the free kick and Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the ball off him."

The draw left Manchester United fifth in the league table, while Newcastle United are in sixth, just a point behind.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes