"United are a serious option" - 23-year-old forward says he could still move to Manchester United despite deal for Antony

PSV Eindhoven forward Gody Gakpo has revealed that a transfer to Manchester United remains an option for him despite the Red Devils edging closer to signing Ajax star Antony.

Manchester United have made four additions to their squad this summer, signing Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. They are now bracing for a busy end to the transfer window as they look to bolster their ranks further.

Signing a new forward has been at the top of the Red Devils' agenda for a while now, with efforts focused on landing Antony. After seeing multiple bids rejected by Ajax, they have finally found a breakthrough in their attempts to sign the Brazilian, according to the latest reports.

However, Antony's expected move to Old Trafford has raised doubts about Manchester United's pursuit of Gakpo. The English giants have been credited with an interest in the Eindhoven forward, but they may decide against pursuing a deal for him now.

Gakpo, though, has insisted that Erik ten Hag's side are still a serious option for him this summer. However, he also asserted that he will only seek a move away from Eindhoven if the 'whole picture' is right. He told ESPN Netherlands [via De Telegraaf]:

"It's going to be hectic, I think. There is interest, but I have always said that the whole picture has to be right. It's a puzzle, I have to see which puzzle fits the best."

"There are other options as well. United are a serious option. I hear it all. I try to shut myself off from it, but it's difficult."

Gakpo went on to claim that Antony's reported move to Manchester United does not affect his own future. He said:

"No, that doesn't matter to me. Nice for him, anyway.”

It now remains to be seen if the Red Devils will make a move for Gakpo despite edging closer to signing top target Antony.

How has Manchester United target Gakpo fared for Eindhoven?

Gakpo rose through the ranks at Eindhoven's academy before making his senior debut for them in 2018. He has since gone on to establish himself as a key player for the Eredivisie outfit.

The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch club last term. He has picked off right where he left off this season, netting four goals and registering six assists in eight matches.

Gakpo has a contract with Eindhoven until the end of the 2025-26 season. However, the club's failure to qualify into the Champions League group stages could see him leave this summer.

