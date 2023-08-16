"United were weak" - Pep Guardiola takes dig at Manchester United ahead of Manchester City's Super Cup fixture against Sevilla

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a sly dig at Manchester United while previewing his side's upcoming UEFA Super Cup showdown against Sevilla.

The Cityzens, the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, take on Sevilla, the reigning Europa League winners, in a stellar clash at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday (August 16).

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Guardiola said that his side are the frontrunners. When further asked about his thoughts on Sevilla beating Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinals last season, the Spaniard said (via SPORTBible):

"I have a feeling, excuse my arrogance, that Man City are favourites for the Super Cup. We have quality, but, of course, we know there are no favourites. I saw the second leg of Sevilla vs United; United were weak, Sevilla can be strong."

Manchester City had a magnificent campaign last season, winning their first European treble. Their trophy run could start early this season as Pep Guardiola's team look to win the UEFA Super Cup for the first time by beating Sevilla.

Why was Lisandro Martinez taken off at half time of Manchester United's season opener against Wolves?

Lisandro Martinez was not at his best during the first half of Manchester United's Premier League season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday (August 14). The Argentine was taken off at half-time.

Raphael Varane, scorer of the solitary goal in the 1-0 win against Wolves, has now confirmed that Martinez suffered an ankle injury. The Frenchman told the media (via Stretty News):

“A little problem on his (Martinez’s) ankle, tendon. We’ll see, but I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ll see how he is this week.”

United, meanwhile, were not at their best against Wolves as they eked out a scrappy win. Erik ten Hag's side return to action on Saturday (August 19) against Tottenham Hotspur on the road.