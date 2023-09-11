"Unless we're doing it on sentimentality" - Lionel Messi should not win 2023 Ballon d'Or, insists Mark Goldbridge

Mark Goldbridge suggested that Lionel Messi shouldn't win the Ballon d'Or in 2023 unless the award is given on sentimentality that he's one of the greatest players of all time.

Goldbridge suggested that Ballon d'Or is an award for the best player of the preceding 12 months. He said that Messi winning the World Cup doesn't guarantee him winning the Ballon d'Or.

He took reference to France winning the World Cup in 2018 but Luka Modric ending up as the winner of the award. Goldbridge said (via Masim Twitter):

"I don't understand why Messi is the landslide winner unless we're doing it on sentimentality that he's one of the greatest players to ever play the game. And that's not what it should all be about. And people will say, well, he won the World Cup."

Goldbridge added:

"You know France won the World Cup in 2018 and Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or. He played in the final; he was a runner-up; he had a very good season."

Lionel Messi is chasing the accolade for a record-extending eighth time. Erling Haaland is his closest competitor, as the Norwegian won the European treble with Manchester City last season, scoring 52 goals across competitions.

Antoine Griezmann thinks Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe should win Ballon d'Or this year

Fans are divided on who should win the Ballon d'Or award in 2023. Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two contenders most agree on.

Antoine Griezmann, though, thinks that the World Cup should carry its weight. He named Kylian Mbappe as another favourite alongside Messi for the award (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Who should win the Ballon d'Or? Me. I should win, you forget I'm nominated too haha. If not me, then Messi or Mbappe. Haaland had a great season, but it's a World Cup year, you know?”

Messi and Mbappe were both phenomenal during the World Cup, scoring seven and eight goals respectively. While Argentina won the competition, France finished runner-up. Mbappe was the top scorer of the tournament and took home the Golden Boot.