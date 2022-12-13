"Unless something changes in January" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh transfer update on Barcelona summer signing 

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin is set to remain at the club until the end of the season after holding positive talks with his agent.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Bellerin, 27, wants to remain at Nou Camp.

Moreover, Barcelona have confirmed this as the plan unless there is a change during the January transfer market.

The Spanish right-back joined Barca from Arsenal in the summer on a free transfer.

However, he has struggled for game time, making just five appearances across competitions, only three in the starting lineup.

Barcelona boss Xavi has often opted to use either veteran Sergi Roberto or versatile Jules Kounde in the right-back role.

Bellerin has also suffered a muscular injury that his plagued the first half of his debut season with the Blaugrana.

He arrived in Catalonia from an impressive loan spell with Real Betis in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Spaniard made 32 appearances, providing five assists as Manuel Pellegrini's side lifted the Copa del Rey.

He signed a one-year deal with the Blaugrana after realizing his place in the Arsenal team was in jeopardy.

The Gunners had Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White vying for the starting berth as the side's right-back.

Barcelona captain Sergi Busquets asks to leave in January to join Inter Miami

The Barca captain could be off to the USA in January.

Busquets appears to want out of Barcelona and to head to the MLS to join Inter Miami.

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, the veteran midfielder has asked Barca to allow him to leave to join the Miami franchise owned by David Beckham.

The 34-year-old has endured a difficult season with Barca amid their elimination from the group stages of the Champions League for the second year running.

He has made 16 appearances, helping the side keep 10 clean sheets.

However, his performances have come in for criticism from Blaugrana supporters.

Busquets may be looking to move to Inter Miami in time for the start of the new season, which kicks off in late February. MLS sides begin pre-season work next month.

The Spaniard has been with Barca since joining the club's U19s from Jabac in 2005.

He has made 696 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 42 assists.

Busquets has won the La Liga title eight times, the Champions League three times, and the Copa del Rey seven times during his time at the Nou Camp.

