"Unplayable at times" - Alan Shearer in awe of Chelsea and Tottenham target's performance this weekend 

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Allan Saint-Maximin following his performance for the Magpies against Manchester City on Sunday (August 21).

The winger was nearly unplayable against the champions and influential in the Magpies earning a 3-3 draw at St. James' Park. The Athletic reports that Spurs and Chelsea are chasing the unpredictable attacker, with Newcastle valuing the Frenchman at £40 million.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Shearer heaped praise on Saint-Maximin for his performance against the Cityzens. The Premier League's record goalscorer stated (as per HITC Sport):

“It was a fantastic game of football from start to finish, and Newcastle really caused them problems in forward positions, particularly down their left-hand side, with Allan Saint-Maximin, who I thought was unplayable at times.”

The Frenchman's performance against Pep Guardiola's side will have fueled speculation that he may leave Newcastle despite having four years left on his current deal.

The flamboyant winger would no doubt be an exciting addition for Chelsea or Tottenham this summer. However, there are doubts as to whether Saint-Maximin can be a top performer on a more consistent basis.

Micah Richards heaps praise on reported Chelsea and Tottenham target

Following Sunday's enthralling draw, former City full-back Richards claimed that Saint-Maximin's performance was the best he had ever seen the Frenchman play.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Richards stated that 'Newcastle have a right player on their hands' under their new ownership. The ex-England international said:

"He gets on the ball and turns and goes so quick. Man City didn't know what to do. I'm glad he did it in a massive game. Seeing him live, driving... he's been class today."

The winger gave Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker a torrid time. Saint-Maximin skipped past the defender to set up Miguel Almiron for Newcastle's first goal and he continued to make Walker's life difficult throughout the contest.

The Frenchman has often been criticized for his decision-making but Richards further added:

"Kyle Walker is absolutely rapid, and sometimes they got caught up the pitch. A lot of the one-on-ones were against Stones. He [Saint-Maximin] kept going and going and going. His decision-making was a lot better today. He was a thorn in Man City's side."

"It was the best I've ever seen him play. Trippier was telling him how good he is and he has to believe it. Newcastle have a right player on their hands."

