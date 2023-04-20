"UpaMaguire" - Arabic commentator likens Dayot Upamecano to Manchester United's Harry Maguire, video goes viral on social media

An Arabic commentator likened Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano to Manchester United United’s Harry Maguire, bizarrely calling him “UpaMaguire” on air during Wednesday’s (19 April) Champions League broadcast.

French centre-back Upamecano endured a game to forget in the second leg of Bayern Munich’s quarter-final clash against Manchester City on Wednesday. In the 35th minute, Upamecano handled the ball inside his box, gifting the Cityzens a penalty. Luckily for him, Erling Haaland took a shockingly poor penalty and was denied by the crossbar.

Then, in the 58th minute, Upamecano slipped inside the box, which allowed Haaland to make up for his earlier miss and put City 4-0 up on aggregate. An Arabian commentator supposedly found similarities between the Bayern centre-back and his contemporary at United, as he opted to call him “UpaMaguire” instead of Upamecano.

The video, which can be seen below, has since gone viral.

Maguire has made his fair share of silly errors since joining United for an eye-watering €87 million fee in August 2019. He has often been guilty of losing possession in crucial areas or failing to clear his lines even without much pressure from the opposition.

Maguire has been reduced to a sporadic role under Erik ten Hag this season, as the Dutchman has preferred the centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The England international has featured in 13 Premier League games this season, starting only seven of them. He is yet to score or assist in the English top flight in the 2022-23 season.

When a Ghanaian politician used Manchester United star Harry Maguire as reference to put down his opposition

In December 2022, Ghanaian politician Isaac Adango bizarrely claimed that vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia was as dangerous to the country as Harry Maguire was to Manchester United’s defense.

Addressing the speaker at the parliament, Adango said (via the Daily Mail):

“Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United's defence, tackling his own players and giving assists to opponents. Even when the opponents failed to score, Maguire would score for them.

“Mr Speaker, you will remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire.”

Maguire’s last own goal came in United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash on 13 April. In the second minute of injury time, Youssef En-Nesyri directed his header against Maguire. The deflection wrong-footed David de Gea and cost the Mancunians their one-goal cushion.

