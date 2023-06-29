"Using that Saudi money wisely", "Kante>Glazers" - Fans react as former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante buys Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton

Former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has bought Belgian third division side Royal Excelsior Virton. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the same.

Kante recently brought an end to his time at the west London club, as the Frenchman joined Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, though, has been doing business outside the pitch, too, and now has a club.

Kante is set to earn around £21.5 million at SPL club Al-Ittihad. However, he looks set to make more profit off the field after buying a new club. One fan reacted to the news by tweeting:

"Blud using that Saudi Money Wisely."

Another commented:

"Kante > Glazer"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as N'Golo Kante bought a club:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC N'Golo Kante is now the official owner of Belgian side Royal Excelsior Virton N'Golo Kante is now the official owner of Belgian side Royal Excelsior Virton 💰🇧🇪 https://t.co/HZjOoPu6Bv

N'Golo Kante pens goodbye message on Chelsea exit

N'Golo Kante was a key player for Chelsea since joining the club in 2016. The Frenchman made 269 appearances for the club and won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, among other trophies.

Kante established himself as one of the best players in the world in his position during his time at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder posted a heartfelt goodbye message on his exit:

"The time for me has come to open a new chapter in my career. But before that, it is so important for me to say thank you to the great and beautiful family of Chelsea.

"Fans, players, managers, medical staff, board members, all those who have been with me during these last seven seasons in this legendary club."

Kante added:

"Only good memories, great victories and memorable titles won by your side. From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. I will never forget you."

Kante will embark on a new journey in the Middle East with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema also joined "The Tigers" recently. Nuno Espirito Santo is the manager of the SPL team.

Poll : 0 votes