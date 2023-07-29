Arsenal star taking lessons in sign language to communicate with deaf fans

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is currently learning British Sign Language to communicate with partially or fully deaf fans.

The Times, which recently spoke to the Italian, mentions the player as an eager student. The 31-year-old also claimed that he loved to learn.

He said:

“I love learning. I can naturally pick up things if I really want to.”

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £12 million in the January transfer window. The Italy international is reportedly fluent in four languages, including English, Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish.

He has been learning sign language for a while, with the report claiming that he started during the lockdown.

Back in 2021, he shared a video message, saying:

“I have had an amazing year. Thank you, thank you, thank you for all your support. I have received lots of messages. My message to you is, if you have a dream, be positive, never give up, and believe in yourself.”

The Gunners will wrap up their pre-season with a friendly against AS Monaco before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield.

New Arsenal signing opens up on life under Mikel Arteta

Havertz claims that life at Arsenal is completely different from Chelsea

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has stated that the Gunners play a completely different style of football as compared to the one at Chelsea. The German made the cross-town switch this window, signing for Mikel Arteta's side for £65 million.

Speaking to ESPN, he said:

"Obviously it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it's a style that suits me very well. Of course it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again. I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level."

Havertz went on to explain how playing a different role was beneficial to him. The 24-year-old mostly played as a striker with the Blues but is expected to be part of a midfield trio with Arsenal.

He said:

"I really enjoy it, to play that position [as a No. 8]. I am more on the ball, more integrated in the game. I am really enjoying it. I think I have a lot of room to improve in the games, I am still adapting to the game and everything."

He added:

"So far it is working quite well. I think [goals are] important for my position, and also with my height. I want to score goals. It's part of my game. I always have to arrive there. Hopefully it works more times in the league now."

Having faced Manchester United and Barcelona in the US, the Gunners will play AS Monaco before playing in the Community Shield against Manchester City. They begin their PL campaign against Nottingham Forest on August 12.