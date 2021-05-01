Valencia looking to offer Barcelona target a new contract - Reports

Valencia are hopeful club captain Jose Gaya will sign an extension to thwart advances from Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona are interested in signing the 25-year old as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, who is entering the twilight of his career. Gaya, on the other hand, has put in some impressive displays for Valencia and has a contract with Los Che that runs until 2023.

Barcelona 'could make a shock move for Chelsea outcast Marcos Alonso' as they look for a left-back to replace Junior Firpo if he leaves... with Valencia captain Jose Gaya another option for Nou Camp club. pic.twitter.com/62TqfkM0Mi — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 27, 2021

Valencia are currently in a tough situation financially, and are likely to sell some players to generate money to ease off their debts.

However, Gaya is not among the list of players they want to sell. As per Mundo Deportivo (via Football-Espana), Valencia want to open contract negotiations with Gaya but it will take a very good offer and the promise of a project to tie him down.

Barcelona target Jose Gaya worried about the path Valencia are on

Valencia are no longer the force they once were, as financial problems have plagued the club in recent years.

The club sold several of their big-name players last summer to help with their crippling financial crisis, as the likes of Rodrigo, Ferran Torres, Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Francis Coquelin were all sold. The club replaced them with several loan signings to try and build a squad.

There is likely to be a repeat of last summer's exodus this year, as Valencia languish in 14th spot in La Liga, just six points ahead of the teams occupying the relegation places.

Barcelona are also in a less than ideal positioning financially, but could potentially offer Gaya a better contract than Valencia.

The temptation to move to a massive club like Barcelona to eventually challenge for trophies could be too hard for Gaya to turn down. He is also likely to be first-choice at Barcelona, considering the Blaugrana remain unconvinced about Junior Firpo and will need to replace Alba soon.

Alba is now 32 and does not have too many years of top-flight football left in him. He was also signed from Valencia and has been one of the most consistent players for Barcelona since moving to Camp Nou in 2012.