Van de Beek receives advice on his situation at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek's time at Manchester United has been difficult. The Dutchman signed for the English giants in a €40 million move from Ajax last summer. However, he has found himself playing second fiddle to Bruno Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

COMPARED: Donny van de Beek compared to Man Utd's midfielders in the league and Europe in 2019/20.



An all-round midfielder. pic.twitter.com/u7zpx4R9sv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 31, 2020

The 23-year-old has appeared in the Premier League for Manchester United a mere 13 times, starting only two of those games. He was an unused substitute in Manchester United's disappointing draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The game made it the 12th instance van de Beek has been snubbed for the entire game. The Netherlands international has seen his playing time at Manchester United greatly reduced.

His lack of playing time at Manchester United has come as a surprise to most. Van de Beek showed incredible quality at Ajax. He was part of the team that knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus in consecutive rounds of the Champions League.

Donny van de Beek becomes the 20th Manchester United player to score on his Premier League debut for the club.



Game on. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/CgPBsTy3xI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 19, 2020

In an interview with De Telegraaf, United Arab Emirates national team coach Bert van Marwijk had this to say concerning the situation of Donny van de Beek at Manchester United:

“I think Donny van den Beek is an excellent football player. He has excellent functional technique and despite his young age, he already has the insight to usually make the right choices. He also has a great running ability,” van Marwijk said.

“He is a player who also has the extra quality to play smart between the lines and has the content to get to the goal at the right time. Someone who can play on ten but also can manage in a more controlling role in midfield.”

“So, I understand that Manchester United paid him some forty million euros last summer. Only he plays far too little. On Sunday he was again on the bench for ninety minutes in the top match against Chelsea.”

“Because he is above all a player who grew up and trained in the positional game of Ajax. And who was always played there at the right time when he came in front of the goal or presented himself between the lines.”

Donny van de Beek needs to adapt at Manchester United

Manchester United v İstanbul Basaksehir: Group H - UEFA Champions League. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Van Marwijk has urged his fellow countryman to imitate another Dutch midfielder, Davy Klaassen. Klaassen currently plays for Donny's former club Ajax but was once in the Premier League with Everton. He had a rough season at Merseyside but adapted by changing his style of play.

“The same position play that made him so strong at Ajax is not there at Manchester United. There, the spaces he is looking for between midfield and defence of the opposing team are missing or his teammates let the moment pass by,” he explained.

“His well-timed runs are not recognized there. So, this is also the problem for him. He is an excellent player, but at the same time he is dependent on his teammates and the position play that brings his team to the pitch.”

“He also reminds me a bit of Davy Klaassen when he left Ajax for Everton in 2017. Klaassen was perhaps the best player in the Eredivisie at the time and was also at the right age to make the step abroad, but eventually got side-tracked at Everton.”

“The man who often made the difference at Ajax as number ten was hardly found in the Premier League. And just like Van de Beek, Klaassen was also a type of player who was dependent on his fellow players.”

“It’s striking how Klaassen changed as a player in the following seasons. He was no longer the number ten who depended on the right ball at the right time from his teammate, but mainly became a conqueror and runner in midfield. That way he did survive in the Bundesliga at Werder Bremen.”

“In order to succeed and survive abroad, it seems that something else is necessary. Then you will also have to have or develop other qualities.”

“If your teammates overlook you and the game is not aligned with you, you will also need to be able to find your way. Then that good team player will have to think more about themselves and also have the technical and tactical qualities to make the difference on their own.”

Manchester United maintain the Dutchman is happy at the club and understands the situation. But for van de Beek, this is a missed opportunity in the prime of his career. The Dutchman has two clear choices. He can either leave Manchester United at the end of the season, or he can adapt his style of play to fit into Solskjaer's plans.