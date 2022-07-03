Van Dijk and De Bruyne put Liverpool-Manchester City rivalry aside, party in Ibiza with Calvin Harris - pictures emerge

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne were spotted partying together in Ibiza during the ongoing offseason.

The Reds and the Cityzens went toe-to-toe for domestic and European honours during the 2021-22 season. While Van Dijk's team won the FA Cup and the League Cup last campaign, De Bruyne's Manchester City beat Liverpool to the Premier League title on the final matchday of the season.

Both Van Dijk and De Bruyne were named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Last season, Van Dijk featured in a mammoth 4620 minutes spanning 51 games across competitions, helping the Reds keep 29 clean sheets. Meanwhile, De Bruyne registered 19 goals and 14 assists in 45 games across competitions.

According to The Sun, Van Dijk and De Bruyne attended a party at the beachfront resort of Ushuaia on the Balearic Islands with renowned Scottish DJ Calvin Harris also in attendance.

FIVE @FIVEUK



Enemies on the pitch



🤝 Friends and dance partners off the pitch🤣



Cc: @VirgilvDijk @DeBruyneKev 🕺 De Bruyne and Van Dijk spotted togetherEnemies on the pitch🤝 Friends and dance partners off the pitch🤣Cc: @jamesm10983 🕺 De Bruyne and Van Dijk spotted together💥Enemies on the pitch 🔴🔵🤝 Friends and dance partners off the pitch🤣Cc: @jamesm10983 @VirgilvDijk @DeBruyneKev https://t.co/SL4SGXnptc

The two players posed for a picture together with the music producer.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup



When worlds collide



@calvinharris Virgil van Dijk x Calvin Harris x Kevin De BruyneWhen worlds collide@calvinharris Virgil van Dijk x Calvin Harris x Kevin De BruyneWhen worlds collide ⚽🎵@calvinharris https://t.co/Sd1FBWRMo7

Earlier, De Bruyne had opened up about his close relationship with Van Dijk. Speaking after a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad in April, the City talisman said:

"I know Virgil; me and Virgil see each other a lot. Our children go to the same school, and they like to play together; so it was just a friendly chat."

Van Dijk and De Bruyne will renew their rivalry on the pitch on July 30 when their respective teams clash in the Community Shield.

Sven Botman admires Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Since his arrival from Southampton in 2018, Virgil van Dijk has been a revelation for Liverpool. During his four-and-a-half year stay at Anfield, he has helped the Merseyside club lift every domestic and European cup competition except the UEFA Europa League.

Inevitably, he has an admirer in new Newcastle United signing Sven Botman, who recently sealed a move to the Premier League from Lille for £35 million. Speaking to The Athletic, the 22-year-old said:

"I am very amazed by Virgil van Dijk because of his body. It’s like the same as me, and he is really fast. I like to see how he works with his body and how he plays against small strikers like Sergio Aguero. I remember last season he had a record for how long an opponent didn’t pass him. For his size, it's amazing — top performance."

Van Dijk is expected to return from his summer holidays before Liverpool start their pre-season.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far