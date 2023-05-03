"Very, very clever" - Glenn Hoddle wowed by Arsenal superstar's performance in 3-1 win against Chelsea

Martin Odegaard's performance in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday night left former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle impressed. Odegaard's two goals led Arsenal to a much-needed victory after failing to win their last four Premier League matches.

The Gunners captain opened the scoring with a brilliant first-time finish and doubled his side's lead after ghosting behind Chelsea's defence. Their lead was further strengthened when Gabriel Jesus added a third goal in the 34th minute of the game. Odegaard won the Man-of-the-Match award for his performance on Tuesday.

Hoddle praised the Norwegian's "very, very clever" run and "fabulous" finish for his first goal. He said via HITC:

“Look at the time and space (Arsenal) have behind the three midfield players there. You look at Odegaard, it’s a very, very clever run. He sorts of checks out (for his first goal).''

''It’s the first time we see Zinchenko actually go into a normal left-back position. He picks out a lovely little ball inside. There is the spare man (Xhaka). They find him. Nobody has latched onto Odegaard, the ball has passed Kovacic and it’s a fabulous finish. Great finish.”

Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title this season are still alive, and Odegaard's impressive display against Chelsea provided hope. The Gunners have shot themselves in the foot recently, dropping points in four straight EPL games. However, their win over Chelsea could reignite their hunger and inspire Mikel Arteta's men to give their all for the EPL title.

The Gunners are back at the top of the Premier League table with 78 points in 34 matches, two points above reigning champions Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola's City, who registered a 4-1 win over the Gunners on April 27, have two games in hand.

Granit Xhaka reveals Arsenal's burning desire to win after beating Chelsea 3-1

Granit Xhaka has revealed that Arsenal's players felt they owed a performance to their supporters after a disappointing last few weeks, which they delivered by beating Chelsea 3-1.

"We wanted to start well, we wanted to start with a lot of energy, and I think the first 45 minutes was nearly perfect."

Granit Xhaka's post-match thoughts in full

The Swiss midfielder admitted that there was a burning desire within the squad to get back to winning ways after a four-match wait.

He said via the club's official media:

"We wanted to show a big reaction today, I think we did for 60 minutes. It was a very good game and in the end, we deserved to win. As a team, we put in a good effort today after the four games we didn’t win, and I think we needed the three points. It was very important.''

