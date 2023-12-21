"Very difficult to call" - Big scoreline prediction for Tottenham vs Everton from Chris Sutton

Pundit Chris Sutton has backed Tottenham to beat Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, December 23.

Spurs come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at City Ground. However, it came at the expense of a second red card of the season for Yves Bissouma, who is suspended for four games. Destiny Udogie is also suspended for the Everton clash after accumulation of yellow cards.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester City. Everton, meanwhile, are 16th, seven points above the relegation zone. They have won five of their last six league games and haven't conceded in their last four.

However, the Toffees come into the clash on the back of a penalty shootout defeat against Fulham in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

In his prediction for BBC, Sutton heaped praise on Everton and Sean Dyche, writing:

"This should be an excellent game, and it is very difficult to call.

"Sean Dyche has done an incredible job at Everton, and if you were to pick a manager of the season based on what we've seen so far, he has to be in the mix after what he has had to put up with."

He added:

"This isn't the Dyche who we saw at Burnley, when he was trying to keep them in the Premier League and was quite direct at times. I actually think his Everton team have a nice balance in the way they get the ball and try to play."

Sutton then lauded Ange Postecoglou's work at Tottenham so far and backed them to beat Everton, writing:

"Then you have got Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, who have been the most watchable team in the top-flight.

Spurs can be reckless at times, and will be without Yves Bissouma here after his red card against Forest. So, it won't be straightforward, and I do think Everton will score... but I am going to go with Ange to win it."

Prediction: 3-1

Tottenham hoping to continue winning run after an abysmal spell

Tottenham started brilliantly under Ange Postecoglou, being unbeaten after 10 Premier League games and leading the table. However, Chelsea beat a nine-men Spurs 4-1 starting a row of poor results.

The north London side lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, and West Ham United while drawing against Manchester City. Suffering from injuries and suspensions, they took just one point from a possible 15.

However, Spurs bounced back against Newcastle United, beating them 4-1 at home before getting past Nottingham Forest last week. They next face Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Bournemouth before the end of the year.