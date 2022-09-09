"Very difficult" - Real Sociedad ace says he found it tough playing against one Manchester United star

Real Sociedad left-back Aihen Munoz has admitted that it was tough playing against Manchester United's new signing Antony in their UEFA Europa League clash.

The Red Devils faced the Spanish side at Old Trafford yesterday (September 8) in their first Europa League clash this season. The visitors won 1-0, thanks to a goal from Brais Mendez from the penalty spot.

Antony, 22, started his second game in a row after joining Manchester United from Ajax for a whopping £86 million. While he scored on his debut in a 3-1 win over Arsenal, he couldn't have the same impact against Real Sociedad.

While it perhaps had to do with the Red Devils being lackluster throughout the match, Munoz played a big part in keeping Antony at bay. He dealt with the Brazilian really well.

Speaking about his team's performance against the Red Devils, Munoz said (via AS):

"We were very brave, we were aggressive up front.”

When asked about playing against Antony, he said:

“Covering these players is very difficult."

K @TxuriBleu MOTM: Aihen Muñoz, easily. Credit to the whole team though, specifically the defenders. Pacheco, Aritz, Gorosabel, all did extremely well, especially in the second half. Well done to Brais as well, who executed the penalty perfectly. Everyone exceeded my expectations. I'm happy. MOTM: Aihen Muñoz, easily. Credit to the whole team though, specifically the defenders. Pacheco, Aritz, Gorosabel, all did extremely well, especially in the second half. Well done to Brais as well, who executed the penalty perfectly. Everyone exceeded my expectations. I'm happy.

The former Ajax man was able to complete just two of his four attempted dribbles, made no accurate crosses and lost possession 13 times in the match. He was then substituted off for Jadon Sancho in the 71st minute.

The defeat against Real Sociedad ended a four-match winning run for Manchester United. They will travel to face FC Sheriff Tiraspol for their next Europa League game on Thursday, September 15.

Manchester United's biggest stars fail as Real Sociedad secure a memorable win

Erik ten Hag chose to bring Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire back into the starting lineup alongside Casemiro, Fred and Victor Lindelof against Sociedad.

However, none of them could make an impact that could've seen them challenge for the starting lineup in the Premier League.

Ronaldo, 37, was clearly off pace, missing a couple of big chances while Fred was wasteful with the ball, losing possession 15 times.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Manchester United have a 0% win percentage with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire starting this season. Manchester United have a 0% win percentage with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire starting this season.

New signing Casemiro also looked like a fish out of the water in his first start for Manchester United. He won just four duels out of 10 and lost possession 13 times.

Maguire and Lindelof were perhaps the better amongst the players who returned to the starting lineup. However, they were carved open multiple times as Sociedad made seven attempts on goal, with three being on target.

Ten Hag will hope these players regain their form because while the first team is performing well, he will need his entire squad with a jam-packed schedule.

