"Very good in this game" - Gary Neville blown away by performance from Arsenal star during win over Aston Villa

Pundit Gary Neville has heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after he played a crucial role in his team's comeback 4-2 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Saka scored a thumping goal in the 16th minute to level the scores after Ollie Watkins had handed Villa an early advantage.

Following the youngster's contributions, the former Manchester United defender took to Twitter to give Saka his flowers.

Gary Neville @GNev2 🏻 Saka been very good in this game Saka been very good in this game 👍🏻

Mikel Arteta's side showed great composure and spirit as they rallied from being 2-1 down at half-time to complete a stunning comeback in the second period.

Bukayo Saka played a part in Arsenal's second goal as well, taking a short corner which allowed Martin Odegaard to set-up Oleksandr Zinchenko for his first-ever Premier League goal.

The 21-year-old was hassled and harried by Aston Villa's much more physically dominant defenders but held his own for the most part. He was fouled by Philippe Coutinho and retaliated with a shove which led to Saka being booked.

As per Sofascore's data, Saka completed 26 passes with 67% accuracy, including one cross and one long ball. He also won 10 ground duels and completed three dribbles.

The youngster himself posted a jubilant tweet following a gutsy performance by Arsenal.

The nature of the second-half also drew in reactions from other personalities in football, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ‍ Aston Villa-Arsenal explains why the Premier League is the best league in the world by far. What-a-game. Aston Villa-Arsenal explains why the Premier League is the best league in the world by far. What-a-game. 😮‍💨

Arsenal are back to winning ways after losing to Manchester City

Following the win, Gary Neville singled out Bukayo Saka and praised him for his performance and spirit. However, Arsenal had it all to do after some disappointing results.

Having lost 3-1 to City at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, the Gunners fell to second place in the table for the first time since November, albeit on goal difference. Arteta and his men knew a win against Aston Villa was the bare minimum to restore faith and build momentum.

Two mistakes in key moments cost Arsenal two goals in their game against the defending champions as their quality and maturity shone through, helping them secure all three points. Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City, while Saka scored from a penalty.

The win was City's 11th-straight win against the Gunners, a record Arteta and his team will be desperate to break.

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ Tonight’s 3-1 victory at the Emirates was Manchester City’s eleventh in a row against Arsenal in the Premier League. Tonight’s 3-1 victory at the Emirates was Manchester City’s eleventh in a row against Arsenal in the Premier League. https://t.co/qudMRPX8xO

The Gunners will travel to Leicester City for their next game in the Premier League on February 25.

