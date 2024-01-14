"Very important experience as a football player" - Ex-Liverpool star Takumi Minamino opens up on his time at the Premier League club

AS Monaco forward Takumi Minamino has opened up about his experience at Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Reds signed Minamino from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for a fee of £7.25 million. With a front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah playing at their peak, he always faced an uphill battle to become a regular starter.

Minamino never solidified his spot in Jurgen Klopp's XI and made just 21 starts before being sold to AS Monaco in the summer of 2022 for £15 million. His stint at Anfield included a loan spell at Southampton during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Minamino is in good form for AS Monaco this season, registering five goals and four assists in 16 Ligue 1 games this term. He believes his time in England, albeit not perfect, was important in shaping him as a player.

The 28-year-old Japan international told TNT Sports recently (h/t Liverpool.com):

"It was a great experience for me. We won the Premier League and two cups — the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. This for me was a very important experience as a football player, this is the most impressive memory. Anfield is one of the best stadiums in the world, this atmosphere and if you score as a Liverpool player it is amazing. I never forget that feeling."

Minamino lifted the 2019-20 Premier League title as a player and played a notable role in their FA Cup and EFL Cup triumphs in the 2021-22 season. He scored four times and provided an assist in five EFL Cup matches and netted thrice in four FA Cup matches. The Reds won both trophies by beating Chelsea on penalties in the final.

Ex-Liverpool star Takumi Minamino helps Japan to Asian Cup victory

Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino scored a first-half brace (11', 45') to help Japan beat Vietnam 4-2 in a Group D encounter at the Asian Cup.

Vietnam leveled the scoreline in the 13th minute and took a 2-1 lead 20 minutes later but went trailing into the dugout at the half-time whistle. Ayase Ueda's 85th-minute strike ensured Japan won their opening group-stage game in the competition.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, who was signed from VfB Stuttgart this summer, also started and played the full 90 minutes in central midfield. Japan will next play on 19 January against Iraq and conclude their group-stage campaign on 24 January against Indonesia.