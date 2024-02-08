"Very organised at the moment" - Pundit lauds Chelsea duo for their performance in 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup

BBC pundit Dion Dublin has hailed Chelsea duo Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi following their impressive performance in the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. This comes following the Blues' win in the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday (Wednesday, February 7).

Badiashile and Disasi were given the nod to start at the heart of Chelsea's defense against Aston Villa at Villa Park in their fourth-round replay clash. The duo repaid Mauricio Pochettino's trust with a solid performance that has earned them praise from fans and pundits alike.

The two centre-backs barely put any foot wrong against the Villans. They kept the opposition attackers at bay throughout the encounter and the Blues didn't concede until after Badashile made way for Alfie Gilchrist in the 87th minute.

After watching them thrive in action against Unai Emery's men, Dion Dublin has come out to give them their flowers. He praised the duo's organization at the back while commentating on the game for BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Disasi and Badiashile are marshalling that back-four and it is working for Chelsea. Very organised at the moment, Chelsea,” he said in quotes conveyed by the Chelsea Chronicle.

After playing out a goalless draw with Aston Villa in the first meeting at Stamford Bridge, the Blues settled the tie by putting three past Unai Emery's side yesterday. Connor Gallagher (11'), Nicolas Jackson (21') and Enzo Fernandez (54') all put their names on the scoresheet while Moussa Diaby scored for the hosts (90+1').

Following that result, Mauricio Pochettino's side have now progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup. They'll take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on February 28.

What's next for Chelsea?

After seeing off the Villans in the FA Cup, the west London side will now return their attention to the Premier League. They'll go toe-to-toe with Crystal Palace away from home next week on Monday, February 12.

That'll be succeeded by another important League fixture versus Manchester City at the Etihad five days later. They will compete in the highly anticipated EFL Cup final with Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25.

Mauricio Pochettino has come under pressure for his team's underwhelming performance this season as they languish 11th in the league standings. However, victories against the likes of Manchester City and especially Liverpool in EFL Cup will go a long way in turning the mood around at Stamford Bridge.