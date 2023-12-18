Victor Osimhen emphatically shuts down fan who claimed Achraf Hakimi deserved to win African Player of the Year award over him

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen sent an emphatic reply to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who claimed that Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi deserved to be crowned as the 2023 African Player of the Year.

Victor Osimhen was named the 2023 African Player of the Year during the annual Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony on 11 December in Marrakech, Morocco.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah were named second and third on the list, respectively. However, according to a fan on social media, Hakimi was the deserving winner of the accolade instead of Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and uploaded a picture with the African Player of the Year trophy. As soon as the post was uploaded, the fan wrote:

"Hakimi deserves this award more for his contribution to our continent in taking his home team to the World Cup simi-finals."

Replying to the comment, the Napoli forward shared a picture of Pepe the Frog, which is a cartoon character created by Matt Furie. In the picture, Pepe the Frog is wearing a suit and showing a hangman rope.

During the 2022-23 season, the Nigerian striker recorded 31 goals and five assists in 39 appearances for Napoli. Moreover, he was the top-scorer in the Serie A with 26 goals and guided Napoli to the Scudetto after a 33-year wait.

Premier League sides interested in signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen: Reports

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea could trigger Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's release clause in the next summer transfer window.

As per GiveMeSport, the Nigerian forward's release clause is expected to be between £90m and £100m. The Blues have already spent around £100m twice in 2023 to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Apart from the west London club, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old. According to football.london, the Gunners have already made contact with his manager, Roberto Calenda.

The Gunners currently have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Kai Havertz as their attacking options. However, they also reportedly have Dusan Vlahovic on their transfer radar.