Victor Osimhen names his pick for Ballon d'Or this year with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland leading the race

The battle between Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and a host of other superstars for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award will be settled this Monday (October 30) when the winner is announced by French magazine France Football. Ahead of the upcoming ceremony, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has revealed who he thinks will go home with the accolade.

Victor Osimhen was included in the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or, following his extraordinary outing last season that saw him bag 31 goals and five assists in 39 games, leading Napoli to the Serie A title.

However, the Nigerian forward doesn't consider himself worthy of winning football's most coveted individual honor just yet and has instead tipped either Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland to scoop the accolade.

"I think the two people that are sure to win it are Haaland and Messi," the 24-year-old said in an interview (via Napoli Magazine). "They both deserve it, they had an amazing season. Messi won the World Cup, Haaland won the treble."

Lionel Messi made a strong case for the accolade by leading his nation to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, where he bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games and was named the best player of the competition. He also won two trophies with PSG, bagging 21 goals and 20 assists for the Parisians.

Haaland, meanwhile, was influential as Manchester City claimed a historic treble last season. The Norwegian striker finished as top scorer in the Premier League, the Champions League, and Europe's top-five leagues. His tally for the term stood at a staggering 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi set to beat Erling Haaland to 2023 Ballon d'Or award, claims Fabrizio Romano

The 2023 Ballon d'Or award debate has come down to the competition between treble-winner Erling Haaland and World Cup-winner Lionel Messi. Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Argentine forward is set to receive the honor.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter (now known as X):

"Leo Messi, expected to win the Ballon d’Or 2023. Understand all the indications are set to be confirmed but Messi will be the final winner once again. It will be Messi’s historical 8th Ballon d’Or."

If Messi does win the Ballon d'Or this year, it would be his record-extending eighth win. His closest rival is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five honors to his name.