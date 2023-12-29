Victor Osimhen responds as fan begs him to join Chelsea and 'rescue' club from crisis

Napoli star Victor Osimhen gave an interesting reply to a fan on Twitter who asked the striker to join Chelsea. The fan posted a childhood picture of Osimhen wearing a Blues jersey, begging him to come and save the club from their poor performances.

You can watch the post and Osimhen's response below:

Osimhen's response.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to the west London side for a while via Football.London. Rumors of the Nigerian leaving the club intensified earlier this year after the club's official TikTok posted two videos seemingly mocking him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have experienced mediocre play from both their strikers, Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja this season. Although the Senegalese forward has seven goals in the league, he has been inconsistent and guilty of missing many simple chances.

Broja, meanwhile, has returned from an ACL injury he suffered last year but is yet to make an impression. Summer signing Christopher Nkunku also suffered an injury in pre-season and has recently returned to action.

Osimhen has made it well-known that he is a big fan of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. He said on John Obi Mikel's The Obi One Podcast in November:

"I had two jersey's from my brother when I was a kid - Chelsea and Manchester United. When I was playing grassroots [I was compared to Didier Drogba]. We used to use my brothers phone [to watch Drogba]. I would then go on the pitch and try to [emulate] at his game [and learn]. I still watch Drogba's comps now."

Osimhen has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 13 Serie A games for Napoli this season.

Chelsea ready to offer star player to Real Madrid in swap deal: Reports

James has suffered from nagging injury issues.

Chelsea have offered club captain and star defender Reece James to Real Madrid to sign Federico Valverde. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Los Blancos are keen on strengthening their right-back position and the Blues star has emerged as a target.

The report claims that the west London side have had their eye on the Uruguayan midfielder for a while, making offers twice but having them rejected. Should the Spanish giants decide to pursue James, they could avoid paying a huge fee by offering Valverde.

The 23-year-old is a key part of Real Madrid's squad, owing to his energy and versatility. Reports have claimed that the Premier League side could sell Conor Gallagher, meaning Valverde could be a fantastic replacement for him.