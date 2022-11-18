Vincent Kompany backs Cristiano Ronaldo to win Golden Boot at 2022 FIFA World Cup but opts against choosing Portugal while predicting winners of the tournament

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but doesn't expect Portugal to achieve glory.

The former City captain was asked for his thoughts on the FIFA World Cup concerning who will win the competition and which player will finish top scorer.

He began by suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo could claim the Golden Boot, telling ESPN:

“Do you know what...Portugal has a strong team so could it (Golden Boot winner) be Cristiano Ronaldo."

The Red Devils striker heads into the tournament off the back of poor form at Old Trafford, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Kompany then made his prediction for who will win the FIFA World Cup:

“Who I think is going to win it? I hope Belgium but I have to say like 4 years ago, I would have thought that by now, England and France would have been even more favourites because they went into the 2018 WC quite young."

He added:

“But looking now and I look at teams like Brazil and Portugal have got a sneaky team, the players that they've got are quite impressive...but I'll go for Brazil though."

Brazil are the record holders, winning the tournament five times in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

Selecao are in Group G, and their opening game is against Serbia on 24 November.

Tite's men then face Switzerland on 28 November and Cameroon on 2 December.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo names the strongest sides at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have never won the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that Portugal are not favorites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The United forward believes five nations are frontrunners to win the competition.

He said:

"We're not the favorites. We have never been the favorites. Probably France. I will put Spain, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, of course. They look good."

France are the reigning champions, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Les Bleus also won the 1988 competition as the host nation.

Meanwhile, Spain won the tournament in 2010 with a 1-0 final victory over the Netherlands.

This year's World Cup seems to be Argentina captain Lionel Messi's last hurrah at the international tournament.

La Albiceleste have won the competition twice, in 1978 and 1986.

Finally, Germany have won the tournament four times in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014.

