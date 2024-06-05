Vincent Kompany backs Dortmund star with just 2 appearances this season to win Ballon d'Or in the future; names 3 other potential winners

New Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has named Borussia Dortmund's Julien Duranville as a potential future Ballon d'Or winner, along with three others.

The 18-year-old Belgium under-21 international is tipped for big things in the future but has only made three appearances for his club since arriving in January 2023. Apart from the young winger, Kompany made some obvious picks, speaking the names of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Mbappe recently completed a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer. Last season, the French World Cup winner made 48 appearances across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, bagging 44 goals and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, Haaland wasn't as effective as he was during the 2022/23 campaign for Manchester City, but still managed to find the net 38 times in all competitions. Speaking to ESPN, Kompany said (via Daily Mail):

"I can't say Mbappe? Because you do know they are going to win it for a long time. It's going to be him and Haaland for the next 15 years at least."

Besides the two forwards, the former Manchester City defender has also been impressed with Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The 19-year-old is seen as another top talent coming out of the Catalan club's academy, La Masia.

However, Gavi endured an injury-riddled season this time out that saw him feature in just 15 matches across competitions and bag two goals, along with an assist.

Rio Ferdinand backs Vinicius Junior for the 2024 Ballon d'Or after Champions League final goal

Vinicius Junior

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after the Brazilian scored in the UEFA Champions League final.

Los Blancos took the lead on the night against Borussia Dortmund through Dani Carvajal's 74th-minute header. Vinicius sealed the game by netting his team's second nine minutes later.

Reacting to the goal, Ferdinand said (via GiveMeSport):

"Vinicius has just taken the Ballon d'Or. Is that the Ballon d'Or in the bag now? Has he gone ahead now, for the Ballon d'Or?"

"He's looked dangerous in the second half, he's looked dangerous. And then he scores and backs it up. In the biggest moments in the Champions League this season, Vinicius Junior has turned up."

Overall, the winger has made 39 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 24 goals and 11 assists. His efforts also helped Real Madrid beat second-placed Barcelona to the La Liga title by 10 points and win the Supercopa de Espana.