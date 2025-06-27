Vinicius Jr and Aurelien Tchouameni make feelings clear about Real Madrid facing Juventus in Club World Cup Round of 16

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr and Aurelien Tchouameni shared their thoughts on facing Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16. They asserted that they need to win that match and eventually, the tournament.

Real Madrid beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 in their final group game on Friday to top Group H. Meanwhile, Juventus lost 5-2 against Manchester City on Thursday and finished second in Group G. The two sides will now face off in the Round of 16 on July 1.

After the Salzburg clash, Vinicius was asked about facing the Bianconeri next, and he answered (via Madrid Xtra):

“We HAVE to win next match, YES or YES.”

Tchouameni was also asked about their next opponents, and he said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Juventus? It will be another final. We have to prepare for the match, they are a great team and we have to stick to the plan against Juventus as well. We want to win this tournament.”

The Round of 16 clash between the two sides will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Real Madrid and Juventus set up Round of 16 clash after contrasting results

Real Madrid came into their final group game of the FIFA Club World Cup level on points with Red Bull Salzburg. They saw them off comfortably at the Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring with a brilliant finish from his left foot in the 40th minute. He then turned provider with an excellent backheel set up for Federico Valverde in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo Garcia then continued his excellent streak with an 84th-minute goal to complete the win for Real Madrid.

In Group G, meanwhile, Juventus faced Manchester City at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. City opened the scoring through Jeremy Doku in the ninth minute. Teun Koopmeiners restored parity two minutes later after capitalizing on a mistake from Ederson.

Pierre Kalulu then scored an own goal in the 26th minute. Manchester City scored three goals through Erling Haaland (52'), Phil Foden (69'), and Savinho (75'). The Bianconeri got one back through Dusan Vlahovic in the 84th minute.

The Italian giants finished second in the group, three points behind Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side will face Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 on July 1.

