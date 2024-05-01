Vinicius Jr joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne by achieving exclusive Champions League milestone after goal against Bayern

Vinicius Jr matched Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne's Champions League record after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich in the UCL semifinal first leg on Tuesday night.

Vinicius has now scored in three consecutive Champions League semifinals in 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 seasons, respectively. He joined former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in the 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne, who scored in the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons, and Jari Litmanen, who scored in 1994-95, 1995-96, and 1996-97, also hold the same record.

Vinicius has been an incredible form this season, having scored 21 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 games across all competitions for Real Madrid. The Brazilian could win the second UCL of his career if Los Blancos picks up the trophy this season at Wembley.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr are 'different players'

Vinicius Jr scored the opening goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena, leading to fans comparing him to former Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking after Tuesday night's semi-final first leg, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti addressed the comparisons by calling Ronaldo and Vinicius two 'different players'.

“They are different players. Cristiano made Real Madrid’s fortune in the past, Vini is doing it now. Surely they are great talents,” Ancelotti said (via One Football).

Ancelotti coached Ronaldo in Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015. The Italian won the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo in his team in 2014, while he lifted the coveted trophy in 2022 with Vinicius scoring the winning goal in the final against Liverpool.

The Brazilian currently wears the No. 7 shirt at the Spanish club, previously donned by Ronaldo. He is aware of Cristiano's legacy at the club and has paid tribute to the star several times in the past, including emulating his celebration after scoring a goal against RB Leipzig in the UCL Round of 16 second-leg this season.

Real Madrid will lock horns with Bayern in the UCL semi-final second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8.