"Virgil and Konate are not small boys" - Liverpool defender explains why he could leave this summer

Liverpool defender Sepp Van den Berg has explained that he might have to consider leaving the Merseyside club in the summer for regular first-team football. The Dutch defender has only been able to make four appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since moving to the club in 2019 from PEC Zwolle for around £1.3 million.

Van den Berg has been shipped off on loan to clubs like Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz 05 during the last three seasons. While reflecting on his chances of breaking into the Liverpool side following his return from Mainz, the Dutchman admitted that he will consider his options.

Van den Berg has claimed that he is ready to make his mark at the highest level but will be keen on a permanent move if he does not get first-team assurances at Anfield. He also insisted getting into the team ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate would be quite difficult for him.

The Dutchman told Voetbal Nieuws, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“If I go back to Liverpool, they may want me to stay. If I notice that a lot of playing time is not available, then I may have to make the choice to leave. For me, it is really important that I play. In the years before, I did not have the feeling that I would be in the starting line-up next to Virgil. I don’t know yet what (my prospects) will be like next summer. I think I am doing well. I can handle the level at Liverpool. I can compete. But becoming a starter is, of course, still a different thing. Virgil and Konate are not small boys. I know it will be difficult.”

The 22-year-old also admitted that he would like to stay abroad rather than go back to his native Netherlands. He added:

“I like abroad better. The level is higher. (That is) nothing to the detriment of the Eredivisie. PSV are doing quite well at the moment, but the basic level in Germany is higher. I prefer to play for Mainz against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig. Even Koln is a big club with a nice stadium and lots of fans. Of course, clubs like Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord and even AZ are nice. But abroad attracts me more.”

Sepp Van den Berg has been almost a regular for Mainz this season although the German side look among the favorites to get relegated. The eight-time capped Netherlands under-21 international was tipped for big things when he joined Liverpool but has not been able to break into the first-team ahead of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool legend claims Mohamed Salah will move to Saudi Arabia in the summer

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Mohamed Salah will move to Saudi Arabia in the summer regardless of the outcome of the season. With Jurgen Klopp's side in the running to win all four trophies available, Salah has been their key man up front.

However, Mark Lawrenson reckons that the Egyptian will be on his way to Saudi Pro League in the summer no matter how successful the Reds' season turns out to be.

The Irishman told Paddy Power (via Sport Bible):

"100 per cent, Mo Salah will definitely leave this summer. No matter what happens this season - I think there was a deal last summer. He'll go and play somewhere like Saudi Arabia, and, hopefully, Liverpool get a massive fee and get a couple of players off the back of it. Salah will be a king in Saudi."

Liverpool rejected a whopping £200 million offer for Salah last summer but with his deal expiring in 2025, they might have to bite the bullet. With Jurgen Klopp on his way out, Salah might also be keen on a new adventure.