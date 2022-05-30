"Walks into that team" - Frank McAvennie urges Manchester United to launch 'big-money move' for Chelsea superstar 

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United should make a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie discussed Manchester United's problems in midfield and urged the club to try and sign Kante, even suggesting a swap deal for Scott McTominay. He said:

"Kante? Oh my god, he would be the best midfielder there. He walks into that team. There are no two ways about that. It would be a big-money move even though he only has a year left at Chelsea. That then frees up someone like McTominay to leave the club. I’ll say it again, I like Scott but he is not good enough for Man United. So you swap Scott for Kante, that’s one hell of an upgrade to me. It’s whether Chelsea will let him go."

Kante has one year left on his deal at the club but it is unlikely the Blues will let a player of his quality join a rival Premier League club. However, the midfielder has been tormented by injuries over the past three seasons, making only 21 league starts in the 2021-22 campaign.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel has said he wants Ngolo Kante to stay regardless if he has a few years left on his contract, I also want him to stay. Thomas Tuchel has said he wants Ngolo Kante to stay regardless if he has a few years left on his contract, I also want him to stay. https://t.co/cg3qGdMuHi

Kante joined the club from Leicester City back in 2016 and has gone on to make 260 appearances for the club across all competitions. The Frenchman has also been an important part of both the 2016-17 Premier League winning squad and the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title triumph with the Blues.

"Maybe if the right offer comes in" - McAvennie on Chelsea allowing Kante to join Manchester United

McAvennie also stated that given his age, the Blues may be tempted to let Kante leave before his contract runs out, and that if Manchester United make the right offer, they will be able to land the midfielder this summer. He said:

“He’s on the old side so the window is closing for Chelsea to get a bit of money for him. Maybe if the right offer comes in they will sell. I would urge Man United to do that, it’s what they should be doing."

Watch Chelsea finesse Manchester United £50 million for a declining player by resisting selling the "World-class" player. United Journal @theutdjournal



[@SJohnsonSport/@TheAthleticUK] #mufc want Kante for new manager Erik ten Hag but Tuchel will take some convincing to let him go, especially to direct rivals — he considers Kante to be as influential as other world-class players such as Mbappe, De Bruyne and Salah #mujournal 🚨 #mufc want Kante for new manager Erik ten Hag but Tuchel will take some convincing to let him go, especially to direct rivals — he considers Kante to be as influential as other world-class players such as Mbappe, De Bruyne and Salah #mujournal [@SJohnsonSport/@TheAthleticUK] Kante missed 16 games this season due to injury and played just 1773 minutes as a precaution.Watch Chelsea finesse Manchester United £50 million for a declining player by resisting selling the "World-class" player. twitter.com/theutdjournal/… Kante missed 16 games this season due to injury and played just 1773 minutes as a precaution. Watch Chelsea finesse Manchester United £50 million for a declining player by resisting selling the "World-class" player. twitter.com/theutdjournal/…

