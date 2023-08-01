Wanda Nara stuns in black bikini, shows off lavish Istanbul mansion after Mauro Icardi's transfer to Galatasaray from PSG

Wanda Nara stunned fans in a black bikini as she showed of their lavish mansion in Istanbul following Mauro Icardi's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Galatasaray.

Nara posted a collage of pictures as she gave fans a tour of their house in Istanbul. In one of the pictures, she was seen chilling in a swimming pool while wearing a black bikini.

She also uploaded a video of her children getting welcomed in Istanbul. Nara posted another video whether they were seen enjoying their time playing by the swimming pool.

A Yamaha piano was also spotted in a video where one of Nara's children was playing the instrument. Moreover the house has sliders in the background, as well as a farm house.

Nara and Icardi's new house also has an entertainment room where a projector screen and a drum were spotted. One of their children could also be seen playing a guitar. Nara captioned the images:

"My house in Istanbul"

Mauro Icardi recently completed a move to Galatasary from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for £8.5 million. The Argentine striker spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Turkish club and scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 26 games across competitions. He has now made the transfer permanent.

PSG announce Mauro Icardi's exit

Mauro Icardi joined PSG in 2019 from Inter Milan and scored 38 goals and provided ten assists in 92 games across competitions. However, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the team, Icardi faied to cement a regular spot.

He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Galatasaray. His transfer to the Turkish club is now permanent. The Parisians confirmed that with a statement on social media:

"After being loaned out to Galatasaray for the 2022-2023 season, (Mauro) Icardi is joining the Turkish club on a permanent deal. Paris Saint-Germain wishes Mauro much success in the rest of his career."

Icardi is a proven talent in European football and has shone for clubs like Inter Milan and the Parisians. Fans will keep an eye on whether his goalscoring form continues at Galatasaray.