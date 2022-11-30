Fans online have questioned England manager Gareth Southgate's decision to drop winger Bukayo Saka for their 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Wales in Qatar.

Southgate has benched Saka for their game against Wales today (November 29). He has instead named a front three comprising of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

England's starting XI for their game against Wales can be seen below:

England are on the verge of qualifying for the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. They could qualify if they avoid defeat against Wales.

Southgate could have decided to rotate his squad to keep some of his players fit for the knockout stages. He has instead decided to opt for Manchester City prodigy Foden, who has received limited playing time so far in this tournament.

Southgate's decision, however, to bench Bukayo Saka has not gone down well with football fans on Twitter. Some fans believe that the Three Lions would lose to Wales without the Arsenal youngster. Some others have even claimed that they will not watch the game due to his absence.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

littlelewie123 @LittleLewie123 @England @marksandspencer Can’t see how dropping Saka is going to help, in the previous game he never got the ball because Southgate tactics are so negative, and why do we feel the need to start Henderson with his sideway and backwards passing @England @marksandspencer Can’t see how dropping Saka is going to help, in the previous game he never got the ball because Southgate tactics are so negative, and why do we feel the need to start Henderson with his sideway and backwards passing

saulruddDG @SaulruddDG @England @marksandspencer dropping Saka is pretty heartless. The man has been @England @marksandspencer dropping Saka is pretty heartless. The man has been 🔥

Christian Paul @cpaul_ffc Let's see if this "Foden" kid can get anywhere near Saka, I'll be shocked. Let's see if this "Foden" kid can get anywhere near Saka, I'll be shocked.

Andre @dre7413 Longgggg wateryyyyy steups at not starting Saka. All of a sudden I want England to lose. Longgggg wateryyyyy steups at not starting Saka. All of a sudden I want England to lose.

Saka has been one of the Three Lions' most influential attackers at this FIFA World Cup. The Arsenal man scored a brace against Iran in their opening game of the tournament which ended in a 6-2 win for Southgate's side. He, however, failed to get on the score sheet against the United States as the game finished 0-0.

Saka has also been in some great form for Arsenal during the 2022-23 season before the World Cup. The 21-year-old attacker has contributed four goals and six assists for the Gunners from 14 appearances in the Premier League.

How can England qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

England are currently in the strongest position in Group B to qualify for the Round of 16. They have currently picked up four points from their opening two games.

The permutations for the Three Lions to qualify for the knockout stages are quite simple. A win against Wales would secure the top spot in the group. They could still top the group even with a draw if the USA do not beat Iran by more than four goals.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer Survive and advance⚔️



A look at multiple scenarios for tomorrow’s Group B matches🍿 Survive and advance⚔️ A look at multiple scenarios for tomorrow’s Group B matches🍿 https://t.co/5Hz5hNDOVL

Should England top the group, they will face Senegal in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday (December 3). However, if they happen to finish second in Group B, they will take on the Netherlands.

