"Was better off going to MLS, can’t be a***d - Fans react to Lionel Messi's uninspiring performance for PSG against Manchester City

Lionel Messi had an underwhelming game last night during PSG's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.
PSG suffered their first defeat of the Champions League campaign this season. The loss meant the Parisian giants have ceded top spot in their group, even if they win their last game at home against Club Brugge.
In one of their most important games of the season, Lionel Messi failed to make a positive impact on the proceedings for PSG. Fans on Twitter were not impressed by Messi's lack of impact in the game. Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:
PSG suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. On a disappointing evening, it was the Ligue 1 side that took the lead through Kylian Mbappe. However, Manchester City quickly turned the game around with goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. With the win, City have secured the top spot in Group A.
Messi had a particularly difficult outing against Pep Guardiola's side. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had just one shot in the entire game, and even that was blocked. The 34-year-old forward did not make any major attacking contributions in the first half. However, Messi's cross did help Mbappe score the first goal of the game early in the second.
Lionel Messi has had a roller-coaster start to life at PSG
Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer earlier this summer. Despite his high-profile arrival from Barcelona, the 34-year-old has failed to make an instant impact in the French capital.
As things stand, Messi has scored just four goals in ten appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. Three of those goals have come in the Champions League. It is worth noting that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner only scored his first league goal for his new team last weekend, in PSG's 3-1 win over Nantes.
It has been a slow start to life in Paris for Messi. The 34-year-old attacker has faced heavy criticism for not being able to showcase his Barcelona form in his new surroundings.
However, Messi is still touted as one of the favourites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The former Barcelona superstar guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 this summer. That has given him a upper hand against the likes of Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski.
It remains to be seen if that would be enough for the PSG star attacker to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award early next week.