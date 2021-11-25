×
Create
Notifications

"Was better off going to MLS, can’t be a***d - Fans react to Lionel Messi's uninspiring performance for PSG against Manchester City

Lionel Messi was heavily criticised on Twitter.
Lionel Messi was heavily criticised on Twitter.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST
News

Lionel Messi had an underwhelming game last night during PSG's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

PSG suffered their first defeat of the Champions League campaign this season. The loss meant the Parisian giants have ceded top spot in their group, even if they win their last game at home against Club Brugge.

In one of their most important games of the season, Lionel Messi failed to make a positive impact on the proceedings for PSG. Fans on Twitter were not impressed by Messi's lack of impact in the game. Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:

Apart from a nutmeg and walking all game, Messi has done nothing tonight Literally playing like he doesn’t wanna be there Dude was better off going to the MLS #MCIPSG
@goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague Mbappe and neymar were the only ones trying
@goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague Honestly what has messi done for psg today😭😭😭 ballon d'or favorite una
Imagine having a front three of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar and not finishing top of your UCL group.Get Pochettino to Old Trafford immediately.
Messi looks like he can’t be arsed tonight
I feel for Pochettino right now. His teams have always had energy in attack & pressed well. A bright start but now it’s backs against the wall stuff and Messi, Neymar & Mbappe are just walking on the pitch. Basically playing with eight players 😂 #MCIPSG #UCL
@goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague When Man City scored the second, Messi gave his typical “I don’t care” face. I think he went to PSG as a retirement plan because he looks empty and lost out there.
@goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague Must feel special for city fans , first time they ever beat a team Messi is present.
@goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague PSG actually would've won without messi.. they literally play better without him.
@goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague They should learn to do more without the ball https://t.co/EvIlSxmaR7
Messi’s 53 touches of the ball tonight are his lowest tally in almost 2 years. December 14, 2019 against Réal Sociedad where he had 52 touches. https://t.co/QPzv9muj8n
@Lionel30i He was awful off the ball tho, him mbappe nd neymar need to work on their fitness nd work for the team or he's never winning UCL again. Is frustrating to see him not close down players
@Lionel30i He had more than 100 touches against Nantes and you can see the difference.
@Lionel30i World's best my foot.
Neymar and Messi vs Man City https://t.co/Ixp6yQJ0al
#ManCity have just beaten a Paris Saint-Germain side containing a front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting as a striker.
Lionel Messi this season for PSG: 10 games, 4 Goals/Assists (1 pen). Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United: 15 games, 12 Goals/Assists (0 pens).Messi is the "Ballon d'Or" favourite. https://t.co/rMTHRjgU1Q
Mad to think Ronaldo and Messi are both sat there now wishing they played for City 🤔
Mbappe was crucified for not wanting to carry 30+ year old Messi and Neymar for a year
Mbappe carrying a team with Messi and Neymar 😂😂
Messi has destroyed the chemistry in this PSG team. He’s a useless signing for them. They reached CL final and won multiple league titles without him They don’t need him
Messi is literally playing as a defensive midfielder man 😭
Messi Neymar and Mbappe watching their team defend ...🤣#ChampionsLeague #MCIPSG #UCL https://t.co/09Nc0WGMkU
Messi is not pressing & no one is having problem with that. Oh, Ronaldo is the one that should be running around like Adama Traore at 36? Nice one
Cristiano Ronaldo scoring despite playing with Martial & Sancho.Lionel Messi blanking despite playing with Mbappe & Neymar.I prefer not to speak. I know my GOAT🐐

PSG suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. On a disappointing evening, it was the Ligue 1 side that took the lead through Kylian Mbappe. However, Manchester City quickly turned the game around with goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. With the win, City have secured the top spot in Group A.

Messi had a particularly difficult outing against Pep Guardiola's side. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had just one shot in the entire game, and even that was blocked. The 34-year-old forward did not make any major attacking contributions in the first half. However, Messi's cross did help Mbappe score the first goal of the game early in the second.

Lionel Messi has had a roller-coaster start to life at PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer earlier this summer. Despite his high-profile arrival from Barcelona, the 34-year-old has failed to make an instant impact in the French capital.

As things stand, Messi has scored just four goals in ten appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. Three of those goals have come in the Champions League. It is worth noting that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner only scored his first league goal for his new team last weekend, in PSG's 3-1 win over Nantes.

It has been a slow start to life in Paris for Messi. The 34-year-old attacker has faced heavy criticism for not being able to showcase his Barcelona form in his new surroundings.

However, Messi is still touted as one of the favourites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The former Barcelona superstar guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 this summer. That has given him a upper hand against the likes of Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski.

🏆@PSG_English lose at @ManCity in the 5th round of the @ChampionsLeague group stage (2-1). A look back at the match.en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

It remains to be seen if that would be enough for the PSG star attacker to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award early next week.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी