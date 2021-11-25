"Was better off going to MLS, can’t be a***d - Fans react to Lionel Messi's uninspiring performance for PSG against Manchester City

Lionel Messi had an underwhelming game last night during PSG's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

PSG suffered their first defeat of the Champions League campaign this season. The loss meant the Parisian giants have ceded top spot in their group, even if they win their last game at home against Club Brugge.

In one of their most important games of the season, Lionel Messi failed to make a positive impact on the proceedings for PSG. Fans on Twitter were not impressed by Messi's lack of impact in the game. Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:

Haseeb Ahmed @haseeb1986



Literally playing like he doesn’t wanna be there



Dude was better off going to the MLS Apart from a nutmeg and walking all game, Messi has done nothing tonightLiterally playing like he doesn’t wanna be thereDude was better off going to the MLS #MCIPSG Apart from a nutmeg and walking all game, Messi has done nothing tonight Literally playing like he doesn’t wanna be there Dude was better off going to the MLS #MCIPSG

Krystian @krystian_16 @goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague Honestly what has messi done for psg today😭😭😭 ballon d'or favorite una @goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague Honestly what has messi done for psg today😭😭😭 ballon d'or favorite una

Laurie @LFCLaurie Imagine having a front three of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar and not finishing top of your UCL group.



Get Pochettino to Old Trafford immediately. Imagine having a front three of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar and not finishing top of your UCL group.Get Pochettino to Old Trafford immediately.

GS🇾🇪 @GS7___ Messi looks like he can’t be arsed tonight Messi looks like he can’t be arsed tonight

Ty Sports🎙 @TyroneMc__



His teams have always had energy in attack & pressed well.



A bright start but now it’s backs against the wall stuff and Messi, Neymar & Mbappe are just walking on the pitch.



Basically playing with eight players 😂



#MCIPSG #UCL I feel for Pochettino right now.His teams have always had energy in attack & pressed well.A bright start but now it’s backs against the wall stuff and Messi, Neymar & Mbappe are just walking on the pitch.Basically playing with eight players 😂 I feel for Pochettino right now. His teams have always had energy in attack & pressed well. A bright start but now it’s backs against the wall stuff and Messi, Neymar & Mbappe are just walking on the pitch. Basically playing with eight players 😂 #MCIPSG #UCL

Digital @MichaelCollado6 @goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague When Man City scored the second, Messi gave his typical “I don’t care” face. I think he went to PSG as a retirement plan because he looks empty and lost out there. @goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague When Man City scored the second, Messi gave his typical “I don’t care” face. I think he went to PSG as a retirement plan because he looks empty and lost out there.

Trillmayor101 @Maa_yo_waa @goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague Must feel special for city fans , first time they ever beat a team Messi is present. @goal @ManCity @ChampionsLeague Must feel special for city fans , first time they ever beat a team Messi is present.

R  @Lionel30i Messi’s 53 touches of the ball tonight are his lowest tally in almost 2 years.

December 14, 2019 against Réal Sociedad where he had 52 touches. Messi’s 53 touches of the ball tonight are his lowest tally in almost 2 years. December 14, 2019 against Réal Sociedad where he had 52 touches. https://t.co/QPzv9muj8n

😈 @mercutio447 @Lionel30i He was awful off the ball tho, him mbappe nd neymar need to work on their fitness nd work for the team or he's never winning UCL again. Is frustrating to see him not close down players @Lionel30i He was awful off the ball tho, him mbappe nd neymar need to work on their fitness nd work for the team or he's never winning UCL again. Is frustrating to see him not close down players

Will T @cosmicdebris65 @Lionel30i He had more than 100 touches against Nantes and you can see the difference. @Lionel30i He had more than 100 touches against Nantes and you can see the difference.

City Xtra @City_Xtra #ManCity have just beaten a Paris Saint-Germain side containing a front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting as a striker. #ManCity have just beaten a Paris Saint-Germain side containing a front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting as a striker.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Lionel Messi this season for PSG:



10 games, 4 Goals/Assists (1 pen).



Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United:



15 games, 12 Goals/Assists (0 pens).



Messi is the "Ballon d'Or" favourite. Lionel Messi this season for PSG: 10 games, 4 Goals/Assists (1 pen). Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United: 15 games, 12 Goals/Assists (0 pens).Messi is the "Ballon d'Or" favourite. https://t.co/rMTHRjgU1Q

Lewis & Jordan | City Xtra @CityXtraPod Mad to think Ronaldo and Messi are both sat there now wishing they played for City 🤔 Mad to think Ronaldo and Messi are both sat there now wishing they played for City 🤔

Kylian @prime_jordan1 Mbappe was crucified for not wanting to carry 30+ year old Messi and Neymar for a year Mbappe was crucified for not wanting to carry 30+ year old Messi and Neymar for a year

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Mbappe carrying a team with Messi and Neymar 😂😂 Mbappe carrying a team with Messi and Neymar 😂😂

Jags @_EtniesJags Messi has destroyed the chemistry in this PSG team. He’s a useless signing for them. They reached CL final and won multiple league titles without him



They don’t need him Messi has destroyed the chemistry in this PSG team. He’s a useless signing for them. They reached CL final and won multiple league titles without him They don’t need him

Galu @PSGalu Messi is literally playing as a defensive midfielder man 😭 Messi is literally playing as a defensive midfielder man 😭

POOJA... @PoojaMedia Messi is not pressing & no one is having problem with that.



Oh, Ronaldo is the one that should be running around like Adama Traore at 36? Nice one Messi is not pressing & no one is having problem with that. Oh, Ronaldo is the one that should be running around like Adama Traore at 36? Nice one

UG @UgwunnaEjikem Cristiano Ronaldo scoring despite playing with Martial & Sancho.



Lionel Messi blanking despite playing with Mbappe & Neymar.



I prefer not to speak. I know my GOAT🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo scoring despite playing with Martial & Sancho.Lionel Messi blanking despite playing with Mbappe & Neymar.I prefer not to speak. I know my GOAT🐐

PSG suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. On a disappointing evening, it was the Ligue 1 side that took the lead through Kylian Mbappe. However, Manchester City quickly turned the game around with goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. With the win, City have secured the top spot in Group A.

Messi had a particularly difficult outing against Pep Guardiola's side. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had just one shot in the entire game, and even that was blocked. The 34-year-old forward did not make any major attacking contributions in the first half. However, Messi's cross did help Mbappe score the first goal of the game early in the second.

Lionel Messi has had a roller-coaster start to life at PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer earlier this summer. Despite his high-profile arrival from Barcelona, the 34-year-old has failed to make an instant impact in the French capital.

As things stand, Messi has scored just four goals in ten appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. Three of those goals have come in the Champions League. It is worth noting that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner only scored his first league goal for his new team last weekend, in PSG's 3-1 win over Nantes.

It has been a slow start to life in Paris for Messi. The 34-year-old attacker has faced heavy criticism for not being able to showcase his Barcelona form in his new surroundings.

However, Messi is still touted as one of the favourites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The former Barcelona superstar guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 this summer. That has given him a upper hand against the likes of Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski.

It remains to be seen if that would be enough for the PSG star attacker to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award early next week.

Edited by Bhargav