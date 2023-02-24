"Was like a fish up a tree" - Pundit claims Manchester United star got 'exposed' against Barcelona despite their 2-1 win

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has received criticism from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy.

The Dutchman had a poor outing against Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League matchup and was replaced at half-time by Antony, who went on to score the winning goal.

#MUFC #UCL Wout Weghorst had fewer touches (12) and completed fewer passes (2) than any other player in the first half vs. Barcelona. Wout Weghorst had fewer touches (12) and completed fewer passes (2) than any other player in the first half vs. Barcelona.#MUFC #UCL

Cundy said:

“Weghorst got exposed tonight unfortunately for him, he got exposed. He’s nowhere near the quality. When you’re at that elite level. That’s level that’s a Champions League game. When you’re at that level, you [Jamie O’Hara] and I were talking and watching him I felt for him. He was like a fish up a tree, wasn’t he?”

Weghorst's arrival at Manchester United in the January window was looked at as a short-term solution. With Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden departure and Anthony Martial suffering from regular injuries, the Red Devils looked to bring a striker in for the rest of the season. Weghorst was initially on loan from Burnley to Turkish side Besiktas.

The Dutchman has failed to score a single goal in the Premier League despite over 450 minutes of action. He bagged a single goal in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest.

However, the game against Barcelona does not paint the entire picture. Weghorst has been praised for his defensive contributions. Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said:

“What Weghorst does, he’s very good in transition. He’s very good defending set-pieces. He’s very good when they’re in shape and he’s watching space. He’s doing a vital job for a team that has got a lot of attacking talent."

Manchester United could miss in form star for Carabao Cup final

Marcus Rashford is a doubt to play the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's availability for the Carabao Cup final clash against Newcastle United is in doubt after he limped off the field in the team's 2-1 Europa League victory over Barcelona.

Manager Erik ten Hag said:

"I don't know [if Rashford will be available]."

"Players are coming in now and we have to do medical investigations. We did some yesterday but it was so soon after the game, so most of the time you can't say. You have to wait for the 100 per cent medical diagnosis."

Rashford has been in sensational form for Manchester United with 13 goals in the last 15 appearances. He has been a key factor behind the Red Devils' brilliant form after the World Cup break.

