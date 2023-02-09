"Was like satnav"- Jermain Defoe chooses between Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric and Barcelona legend Xavi

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe has picked Barcelona legend Xavi as the better player when compared to Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

Defoe played alongside Modric at Tottenham but claims the Spaniard was a far superior player. The former England star pointed out that opposition players could not get close to the former Barcelona star.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube Channel, Defoe claimed that Modric was a special talent but could not be compared to Xavi. He said:

"Luka was special but Xavi was like satnav. If I was a young midfielder and I hadn't really seen him play, I'd be studying him. You talk about masterclass and not giving the ball away, being that gifted. People couldn't get near him, so yeah... Xavi."

Real Madrid star picked as the better player than Barcelona's Xavi

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Igor Jovivevic has claimed that Luka Modric's ability to deliver at a club like Real Madrid, even at 37 years old, is incredible. He added that neither Andreas Iniesta nor Xavi managed to do this at Barcelona.

B/R Football @brfootball Luka Modric, the best midfielder in the world? Luka Modric, the best midfielder in the world? 👀 https://t.co/9KwuTTdLJv

Speaking about the players, Jovivevic said in October 2022:

"I already thought it was never going to happen (he let out a laugh). It was around 2017 or so, I was seeing my friend Ramis in Valdebebas, and I was able to talk to Luka. I asked for the shirt. Although we are in contact, we never coincided, so the last time I jokingly told him that he would give it to me when he was 40 years old and was playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy."

He added:

"Well, fate has wanted it to be now. What Modric is doing, playing at this level at his age and at the best club in the world, no one has done. Neither Iniesta nor Xavi, for example, who left much earlier for other clubs. I adore him, and it is an honour to see him with Croatia, he is the definition of a leader."

Luka Modric's current contract at Real Madrid expires this summer, while Xavi is currently managing Barcelona, who are currently on top of the La Liga table.

