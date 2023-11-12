"Was a man on a mission tonight", "Take a bow" - Chelsea fans in awe of star's 'brilliant' performance in 4-4 draw against Man City

Chelsea and Manchester City played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12, at Stamford Bridge. Several players from the west London club played well against the Cityzens, but fans on social media were in awe of former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling's performance.

City were clear favorites heading into the clash against the Blues, who had won only once at home in six matches before of this fixture. Pep Guardiola's side, however, faced stern resistance from the Londoners, who put up a good fight and ultimately claimed a point.

After a disappointing 2022-23 season in a misfiring Chelsea team, Raheem Sterling has started the ongoing season extremely well. On Sunday, he scored his team's second goal in the 37th minute, won nine ground duels, completed three dribbles, and played one key pass.

Chelsea fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the English winger for his performance against Manchester City.

A fan suggested that Sterling played like he had something to prove against his former employers:

Here are other reactions from Twitter:

A user stated that Sterling's performance against City would have caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Raheem Sterling has now scored four goals for Chelsea in the Premier League this season while being one of their best performers. The former Liverpool man has been a trusted lieutenant for Mauricio Pochettino's Blues this season, but has constantly been left out of Southgate's England squads.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: How it unfolded

Manchester City took the lead from the penalty spot after 25 minutes through Erling Haaland, before Thiago Silva equalised for the Blues just four minutes later. The Blues went ahead when Sterling tapped home from close range in the 37th minute, before Manuel Akanji headed home in first-half stoppage time to ensure the scores were level at half-time.

Haaland scored his second of the night just 90 seconds into the second period, before Nicolas Jackson equalised for Chelsea twenty minutes later. Rodri scored via a heavy deflection with four minutes of normal time left, before Cole Palmer scored a late penalty for the Blues.

Pochettino's side have now won four, drawn four and lost four of their opening 12 league matches this season and are tenth in the table. Manchester City, on the other hand, are atop the standings, one point clear of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Blues will return to action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United, while the defending champions face rivals Liverpool.