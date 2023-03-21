"Was really strong" - Gigi Buffon hails Chelsea legend as 'one of the best ever' footballers

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has heaped praise on former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech. The former Juventus shot-stopper lauded the retired Czech Republic international as one of the greatest goalkeepers he's ever seen.

Buffon, who now plays for Serie B outfit Parma, was asked whether he himself was the best goalkeeper ever. The Italian said (via Chelsea News):

"I don’t like these things. I know sport and football very well, I think I’ve faced many strong goalkeepers, many didn’t have the same luck I had, so they can’t be judged similarly. Petr Cech was really strong, one of the best ever."

Buffon has had an extremely illustrious and decorated career in Serie A with Juventus, winning the league title 10 times. The 2006 World Cup winner has registered 685 appearances for the Italian giants over the course of his career, maintaining 322 clean sheets.

Cech, meanwhile, made 494 appearances during his time at Chelsea, recording 228 clean sheets. The retired shot-stopper played a crucial role in the Blues' triumphant 2011-12 UEFA Champions League campaign, including saving Arjen Robben's penalty in extra time.

Apart from the prestigious European cup, Cech has also won four Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Chelsea.

The Blues are currently 10th in the 2022-23 Premier League standings amid a dismal season under manager Graham Potter. The west London outfit have only won 10 of their 27 league fixtures this campaign.

However, Chelsea have managed to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after knocking Borussia Dortmund out in the Round of 16.

"I still think it is a project" - Chelsea legend backs Graham Potter to remain at Stamford Bridge despite poor form

Despite the club's poor performances this season, Blues legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Potter's future at Stamford Bridge is not in jeopardy. The Dutchman claims that the club's owners are invested in the English manager and want to implement a long-term project.

He told The Hindustan Times (via Metro):

"We all know how the previous ownership was working. The turnover in managers was a lot more frequent. I think these owners, they want a project. They want young players, they believe in young players, and they want a manager who is going to believe that with them."

He added:

"Graham Potter has come in and he’s had lots of issues to deal with. The results have been up and down. But I still think it is a project. The new American owners want to see continuity. So that is, in a way, refreshing, and refreshing for football as well."

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital purchased the club last summer after the departure of former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who ran the west London outfit for almost 20 years.

