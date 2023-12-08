"Was Rio Ferdinand always perfect?" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fires massive claim about Van Dijk 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has launched a staunch defense of Virgil van Dijk who has come under criticism this season.

Van Dijk replaced Jordan Henderson as the Reds' captain in the summer and is one of the current squad's longest-serving players. The Dutch defender has made 236 appearances since arriving at Anfield in 2018, winning seven major trophies.

The 32-year-old perhaps hasn't been at his best over recent seasons. He has been lambasted by the likes of Dutch legend Marco van Basten who has questioned his leadership qualities.

However, Klopp has defended Van Dijk by insisting all players go through difficult spells. The Reds boss said in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Crystal Palace tomorrow (via Liverpool Echo):

"Virgil is the best defender in the world. Did he have lesser good spells? Yes. Show me someone who never had. Was Rio Ferdinand always perfect? Jaap Stam? Sami Hyypia? Nobody was and nobody ever will be. He's super important."

Ferdinand is regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever defenders. The Manchester United legend won six league titles, making 455 appearances across competitions.

However, he showed slight regression during the latter stages of his career. Klopp appears to feel that Van Dijk's questionable performances mirror that of the former Red Devils captain.

Van Dijk has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, helping his side keep four clean sheets. He's chipped in with two assists and a goal which came in a 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Wednesday (December 6).

The Netherlands captain will likely start when the Merseysiders travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday. He's proving to be vital in his side's title charge, with Liverpool second in the league, trailing leaders Arsenal by two points.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk hit back at criticism over his leadership

Van Dijk has not only been doubted over his leadership qualities at Anfield but also as the Netherlands national team skipper. He was appointed Oranje's captain in November 2022, but Ronald Koeman's men haven't been overly impressed since.

The Netherlands crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-finals to eventual winners Argentina. Koeman's side finished second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, losing two of eight games.

Van Dijk's captaincy has been questioned but he insists he's done his best in the role. He said:

"The things that are said about me failing as a captain: what do you do with that? I'm always at the front, I lead the team in the best way possible."

The Liverpool defender has earned 64 caps for the Netherlands, scoring seven goals. He was part of the Oranje side that finished fourth in the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.