"Was the subject of laughter" - Real Madrid legend Casillas heaps praise on 24-year-old star amid interest from Saudi Arabia

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has heaped praise on Vinicius Jr, acknowledging the Brazilian forward’s remarkable rise to becoming one of the best players in the world. Casillas also expressed his hope that Vinicius will continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu despite growing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Casillas admitted that the winger faced significant criticism early in his Los Blancos career but has since silenced his doubters with impressive performances.

"As a Real Madrid fan, I would like Vinicius to stay at Madrid. He has had a fantastic evolution since he arrived. At first, he was the subject of laughter and mockery every now and then, but he himself has become one of the best players in the world, and I hope it continues like that," Casillas said via Mundo Deportivo.

Vinicius joined Madrid from Flamengo in 2018. In his seven-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has steered the club to greater heights domestically and in Europe.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Middle East in the past few months, with a Saudi Pro League club said to offer him a whopping €1 billion offer.

Despite the financial temptation from the Saudi Pro League, the Brazilian star has stated his desire to continue playing for Madrid. In a recent interview, Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Vinicius would prioritize success with Los Blancos over the tempting financial benefits of the Saudi Pro League.

Iker Casillas hails Real Madrid trio as the ''pillars'' of the club

Iker Casillas also spoke about Real Madrid’s chances of finishing in the top eight in the Champions League group stage. The former goalkeeper said Los Blancos would have to fight and praised the trio of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe.

"From what I see on television and how they play, they get along very well. They are three pillars of Real Madrid and what they have to do is continue playing phenomenally and take Madrid to the top,"

When Casillas was asked if the Madrid giants are favorites to win La Liga this season, he said the winners could not be decided just yet.

"Those of us who have played this game know that what they tell you one day has nothing to do with what they tell you the next. Three months ago Madrid was horrible, Carlo Ancelotti was a disaster and now everyone says he's a phenomenon. This has changed a lot and you have to be prepared for March when everything is decided," he said.

Real Madrid have a four-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga. They are seven points ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

