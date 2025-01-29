"I think he will choose glory" - Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked if Vinicius Jr will leave Real Madrid and move to SPL

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to questions about Vinicius Jr’s future amid speculation linking the Brazilian forward with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Ancelotti believes the 24-year-old will prioritize success with Los Blancos over a lucrative transfer to the Middle East.

Vinicius has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the past few months. Last August, it was reported that the Real Madrid star rejected a €1 billion offer from a Saudi Pro League club, dubbed the biggest deal in football history.

While Vini chose to continue playing at Santiago Bernabéu, his suitors in the Middle East haven’t thrown in the towel on securing his services. Spanish publication SPORT recently reported that the Saudi Pro League chiefs were willing to spend a whopping €350 million on the Brazilian winger.

Carlo Ancelotti attended a press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League match with Ligue 1 side Brest on Wednesday (January 29). The Italian manager was asked if he would understand Vinicius' hesitation between staying at Real Madrid and moving to Saudi Arabia. Ancelotti said (via Diario AS):

''I understand everything. I understand everything in football. I also understood why Kroos left football... and that was something that very few did. These decisions are individual. But I already said it: I see him happy, wanting to stay here and win titles with Real Madrid. I think he will choose glory.’’

Vinicius Jr. has been an integral part of Los Blancos since his arrival from Flamengo in 2018.

''The club and I want to continue as long as possible'' – Carlo Ancelotti on if he will continue as Real Madrid coach if they win Champions League

A few days ago, Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported that Carlo Ancelotti had decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the ongoing season.

The Italian manager, however, has debunked the claim, reiterating that he intends to be Los Blancos' manager for as long as possible. He said (via Football Espana):

"I think so, there is no doubt. The club and I want to continue as long as possible. If something strange happens, there may be changes, as usually happens in football. But for now we are fine, with confidence in each other, both me with the club and the club with me."

"But we are not looking ahead to a year from now, but rather to having a good season. We are fine... despite the difficulty, because many forget that we are missing many players. But even so, we are confident in this season, as we were in previous ones," he added.

Ancelotti signed an extension with Madrid in 2023 that will see him remain at the club until June 2026.

