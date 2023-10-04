"Washed at 26" "Doing nothing of value" - PSG fans call out star for his 'nightmare' performance in shock loss to Newcastle

Fans have lambasted Ousmane Dembele following his disappointing outing in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s shock 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss at Newcastle United on Wednesday (October 4).

Luis Enrique fielded a strong attacking quartet of Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani. However, it was the Magpies - playing their first UEFA Champions League home game in two decades - who opened the scoring through Miguel Almiron in the 17th minute.

It was Newcastle's first goal in the competition since the legendary Alan Shearer scored against Inter Milan in 2003.

With the Parisians failing to respond in kind, the Magpies went 2-0 up with a Dan Burn header after 39 minutes going into the break. It was more of the same in the second period, as Sean Longstaff put Newcastle three goals to the good eight minutes in.

Lucas Hernandez's 56th-minute strike for the Parisians threatened a comeback from the visitors, but it never came. Instead, Newcastle scored the next goal of the game, with Fabian Schar bulging the net with a sumptuous curler from distance in the first minute of stoppage time.

The 4-1 win marked the Magpies' biggest win in the Champions League and the Parisians' biggest loss since losing 3-0 to Chelsea in 2004. Fans had a go at Dembele, who was virtually non-existent on the night, with one tweeting:

"Dembele is washed at 26. What a waste of talent"

Another chimed in:

"Dembele doing nothing of value at PSG. Who could have foreseen this?"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Playing the entire 90 minutes, Dembele made 42/49 passes, six crosses, no key pass, one shot on target, won 10 ground duels but lost possession a whopping 19 times.

The resounding win took the Magpies - who are sixth in the Premier League - top of their Champions League group, one ahead of the second-placed Parisians (3).

"I'm over the moon" - Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff after scoring against PSG

Sean Longstaff was one of the scorers for the Magpies against PSG.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff's joy knows no bounds after he and Dan Burn became the first pair of English players since 1997 to score for Newcastle in a Champions League game.

The only other English pair to do so for the Magpies is John Barnes and Stuart Pearce against Dynamo Kyiv in December 1997. Longstaff told TNT Sports (via BBC) about scoring against PSG on a special night:

"It's some night. I think we knew it was going to be special with the atmosphere, but for me and Burny (Dan Burn) to score on a night like tonight is pretty surreal, and I am lost for words really."

He added:

"It is (a dream come true). I think, to be honest, there are some of us that thought three years ago we were probably out of the door, and it wasn't a great place to be. I am so proud to be from Newcastle, and I am over the moon."

Eddie Howe's side next take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (October 8).