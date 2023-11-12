"Wasn’t a great performance" - Manchester United legend unhappy despite 1-0 win against Luton Town 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes the Red Devils just about got the job done against Luton Town after a narrow win on Saturday.

The Red Devils missed multiple opportunities throughout their 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. Striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is yet to net in the Premier League, and star man Marcus Rashford missed straightforward opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

In the end, Sweden international Victor Lindelof's 59th-minute strike earned the Manchester outfit all three points. After the match, Scholes told Premier League Productions (via Daily Star):

"They got the job done. It wasn’t a great performance, as we’ve seen, probably didn’t create as much as you would have liked. Luton made it very difficult for them throughout the game but it’s job done. They’ve won the game and hopefully now, [they have] a nice little break for a couple of weeks and come back and find a bit of form."

During the match, Erik ten Hag's men enjoyed 65% of the ball possession, managed 15 shots, five more than the visitors, and four attempts on target. Following the win, Manchester United moved up the table to sixth place, having racked up 21 points from 12 matches.

Currently, the Red Devils are six points behind table-toppers Manchester City, who are yet to play this weekend. After the international break, ten Hag's side will travel to Everton on Nov. 26.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains his yellow card as he is set to miss Goodison trip after Luton Town win

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained the reason behind picking up a booking in the 1-0 win against Luton Town on Saturday. His third booking of the season means that he will miss the trip to Goodison Park after the international break, as he serves a one-match suspension.

The Dutch tactician revealed the booking was a result of an outburst concerning a throw-in awarded in the Red Devils' latest league fixture. He said during the post-match press conference (via Metro):

"So it was about a moment that was so clear, a throw-in.But it was the second time, and I was so on top of it, and it was so clear and obvious that it was our ball. It was my remark, therefore I got booked."

"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over. Of course, to a certain point I can be involved, but as I say, my coaching staff are very competent."

One of the former Ajax boss' assistant managers Steve McClaren and Mitchel van der Gaag will step in for ten Hag in Manchester United's next match. He will be present on the touchline for the important away clash against Newcastle United on December 2.