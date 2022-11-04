WATCH: Alejandro Garnacho asks permission from Cristiano Ronaldo to use his new celebration after scoring for Manchester United against Real Sociedad

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho was recorded asking Cristiano Ronaldo for permission to use his 'nap' celebration after scoring in the side's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Garnacho, 18, notched up his first senior goal for Manchester United in the victory at the Reale Arena on 3 November.

Ronaldo found the Argentinian teenager with a delightful threaded pass.

Garnacho took the ball into his stride before firing past Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro in the 17th minute.

It was a memorable goal for the Argentinian. He wanted to celebrate the moment in style.

A video has surfaced of Garnacho asking Cristiano Ronaldo whether he could celebrate by pulling off the veteran Portuguese's new 'nap' celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiled and nodded in assurance, and you can watch their heartwarming interaction below (via The United Stand):

Garnacho joined Manchester United's youth academy from Atletico Madrid's youth setup in 2020 for £465,000.

He quickly rose up the youth ranks at Old Trafford as he made 16 appearances for the Red Devils' U21s, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

The Argentinian teenager scored twice in the FA Youth Cup final six months ago.

Garnacho became the latest homegrown United player to score in Spain following Anthony Elanga's goal in the side's 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid last season.

The teenager seemingly thanked Ronaldo for the assist and possibly the go-ahead to do his celebration.

He posted on Twitter following the win over Sociedad:

"18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment. Thanks Idol, (Cristiano)."

The Argentinian has made five appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal.

He may be in contention to start for the Red Devils this Sunday, 4 November, against Aston Villa.

There is uncertainty over the availability of trio Antony, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Manchester United's second-place finish in Group E of the Europa League

The veteran forward urges his side to look forward

Manchester United finished second in Group E of the Europa League despite beating Sociedad.

The Basque outfit boasted a superior goal difference against the Red Devils of eight goals to United's seven.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the victory that felt like a defeat because they did not automatically qualify for the last 16.

They head into the Round of 32 playoffs to face a side that finished third in a Champions League group.

This is the new format UEFA has introduced this season, and United could face the likes of Barcelona or Ronaldo's former side Juventus.

The Portuguese posted on his Instagram account:

"We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us!"

