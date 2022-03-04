WATCH: Andriy Shevchenko makes emotional plea in attempt to urge Russian people to raise their voice against Ukraine invasion

Ukraine national team manager Andriy Shevchenko has made an emotional plea to Russian civilians to raise their voices amid the horrific war in his homeland.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been felt in the football world. Huge recurssions have occurred for Russia, particularly in their involvement in UEFA competitions.

The horror of the war has affected many in the football world, including Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benfica's Roman Yaremchuk. They expressed their emotions on the field in recent games.

Piotr Zalewski @p_zalewski Ukrainian footballer Roman Yaremchuk comes on as a substitute for Benfica in Lisbon. Watch what happens. Ukrainian footballer Roman Yaremchuk comes on as a substitute for Benfica in Lisbon. Watch what happens. https://t.co/H2HCZCq9Os

Ukraine's national team manager Shevchenko has pleaded with Russian citizens to make their voices heard in defiance against the war.

Shevchenko spoke to Sky Sports in an emotional interview and you can see it below:

Football Daily @footballdaily Andriy Shevchenko speaks in Russian to plea with the Russian people to demonstrate against the war Andriy Shevchenko speaks in Russian to plea with the Russian people to demonstrate against the war 🇺🇦 Andriy Shevchenko speaks in Russian to plea with the Russian people to demonstrate against the war https://t.co/mfDkgwlAjr

It is clear that football will continue to feel the effects of the devastating invasion of Ukraine. However, the sport will look to come together as a family during this painful period.

What impact is the invasion of Ukraine having on Russia in football?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting football.

Thus far, UEFA and FIFA have suspended all Russian national and club teams from all competitions.

According to Sky Sports, the suspension means Russia face the prospect of not facing Poland in next month's World Cup play-off semi-final. Their women's national side will also not take part in this summer's European Championships.

Russian league side Spartak Moscow have been kicked out of the UEFA Europa League.

It is not just teams feeling the repercussions of the war from a Russian perspective. Sponsorships with clubs and football organizations have also been dropped.

UEFA announced they had withdrawn their sponsorship with Russian energy company Gazprom. Gazprom had been Europe's premier club competition sponsor since 2012.

Manchester United severed ties with Russian airline Aeroflot, having been in a £40 million partnership on a six-year deal with 18 months still left.

The club will now likely revert to Turkish Airlines for all future flights.

Russia were set to host the UEFA Champions League final this season. But UEFA have pulled the plug on Zenit St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium hosting the final in May. The final will now take place at the Stade de France in Paris.

There have also been calls for Russian players to speak out on the invasion. Everton's Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has criticized Russia captain Artem Dzyuba for not condemning the war.

Dzyuba has since come out defending his country's football team, stating that it is unfair on Russian players to have to speak on such an issue.

Your Football News @YFNews Russia captain Artem Dzyuba has finally commented on the invasion of Ukraine: "I don't understand why athletes have to suffer now... Why is it that one can do everything and they hang all dogs on us." Russia captain Artem Dzyuba has finally commented on the invasion of Ukraine: "I don't understand why athletes have to suffer now... Why is it that one can do everything and they hang all dogs on us." 🚨⚽️ Russia captain Artem Dzyuba has finally commented on the invasion of Ukraine: "I don't understand why athletes have to suffer now... Why is it that one can do everything and they hang all dogs on us." https://t.co/OX36ZtNA8p

Edited by Aditya Singh