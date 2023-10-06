WATCH: Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller wishes Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team good luck for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Thomas Muller has wished Team India and skipper Rohit Sharma good luck ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. The two-time world champions begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday (October 8) in Chennai.

Muller recorded a short video to wish the Men in Blue as they look to win their first World Cup since 2011.

In the video, Thomas Muller was seen saying the following:

"Hey Rohit! Wishing you and the team all the very best for the World Cup in India. Go for the 'Teen Ka Dream'."

Thomas Muller video of him wishing Team India can be seen below:

It is worth mentioning that both Bayern Munich and the Indian Cricket Team have Adidas as their kit supplier. The video was therefore a promotion from the German sports manufacturer company ahead of the World Cup in India.

"Teen Ka Dream" is also a promotional slogan used by Adidas India when they launched Team India's jersey ahead of the tournament. Thomas Muller himself is an Adidas-backed athlete and has been seen wearing the three-striped boots while representing Bayern Munich and Germany.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed a five-year deal with Adidas earlier this year as the team's kit supplier. According to the Economic Times, the deal is worth around ₹250 crore and will see the team earn close to ₹75 lakh per match. India have three separate jerseys for three different formats following their contract with Adidas.

Team India are one of the favorites for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in home conditions. The cricketing giants have not won a major trophy for 10 years now. They last won a major ICC tournament all the way back in 2013, when they lifted the Champions Trophy in England by defeating the host nation in the final.

Thomas Muller has made a slow start to the 2023-24 season for Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller has not been a regular starter for Bayern Munich and is yet to score his first goal of the 2023–24 season for the club.

The Germany forward has made seven appearances for the Bavarian giants this season and has only contributed two assists.

Muller has not been starting games this season. Out of his five appearances in the Bundesliga, only two of them have been starts, while the others have been cameos off the bench.

It is worth mentioning that Muller has less than a year remaining on his current contract with Bayern Munich. The 34-year-old attacker's contract runs out at the end of the season, and there are still no talks about signing yet another extension.