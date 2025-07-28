  • home icon
  WATCH: Chelsea star Joao Felix spotted training with Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr pre-season camp before official transfer announcement

WATCH: Chelsea star Joao Felix spotted training with Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr pre-season camp before official transfer announcement

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Jul 28, 2025 16:19 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix training together
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix training together

Joao Felix has been spotted training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's pre-season training camp, despite still technically being a Chelsea player. The Knights of Najd are currently in Austria for their preseason tour, preparing for the upcoming season.

Amid uncertainty about his future, a video surfaced yesterday (July 27) showing Felix arriving in Austria, with reports claiming that Al-Nassr had reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign the 25-year-old in a deal worth €30 million plus add-ons.

A subsequent report stated that both clubs have signed all necessary documents and that Felix will complete his medical today before signing a two-year deal with the Saudi club.

While Al-Nassr have yet to make an official announcement regarding the signing of Joao Felix, he was seen training alongside national teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, an action that has raised eyebrows in the football community. In the footage, Felix was positioned directly behind Ronaldo during one of their usual training routines.

Watch the video below:

As per a report from Portuguese outlet Record, Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in Joao Felix’s decision to join Al-Nassr, telling him that their playing together could prove decisive in Roberto Martinez’s final choice for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Should Al-Nassr confirm the signing of Felix, it will mark the first time the pair will play together at club level. To date, they have only played together in the Portuguese national team, sharing the pitch 37 times while combining for two goals.

Joao Felix spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign playing at AC Milan after struggling to break into Enzo Maresca’s first team at Chelsea.

Chelsea make stance clear on interest in Marc Cucurella amid Cristiano Ronaldo wanting the player at Al-Nassr: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made their position clear on Marc Cucurella amid reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign the fullback. As per Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Ronaldo told Al-Nassr to sign Cucurella.

Cucurella, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of €65.3 million, has become a key player for the Blues. He most recently turned heads in their 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final earlier this month.

Amid reports of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting Al-Nassr to sign Cucurella, Football London’s Bobby Vincent claimed that there is ‘no chance’ of the Spaniard leaving Chelsea. The 27-year-old remains crucial to Enzo Maresca’s plans, and a move to the Middle East is very unlikely.

Cucurella is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, and his current market value stands at €35 million as per Transfermarkt.

Edited by Yash Singh
