WATCH: Chelsea star spotted making claims after rejecting dramatic deadline day move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen seems thrilled to have remained at the club after snubbing a return to Burnley on transfer deadline day.

Maatsen spent last season on loan at Turf Moor and impressed as the Clarets clinched promotion. He made 42 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

He has also started to break into Mauricio Pochettino's first team at Stamford Bridge this season. He has played three times across competitions and started midweek in a 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite this, Chelsea reportedly agreed on a deadline day a deal with Burnley. Maatsen would head back to the club on a season-long loan with a £31.5 million obligation to buy.

However, the 21-year-old appeared to not be too enthused about the prospect of returning to Vincent Kompany's outfit. He rejected the opportunity to make a switch back to Turf Moor.

A video has now emerged of Maatsen's reaction amid Burnley's failed move to bring him back to the club. He is seen watching a TV report on the situation before stating:

"I'm still here. Up the Blues!"

Maatsen will be staying at Chelsea where he rose through the club's youth academy. He will be rivaling Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella for the left-back's role.

The Dutch youngster can also play in several other positions including as an advanced midfielder. He played this role in the victory over Wimbledon and occasionally during pre-season.

Pochettino claimed during pre-season that Maatsen was part of his plans moving forward. He said (via the club's official website):

"I am so happy with him. He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player."

Maatsen has a year left on his contract with Chelsea but Football Insider reports that he is set to sign a new deal after rejecting Burnley.

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella will also remain with the club following failed Manchester United move

Cucurella is also staying at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella was also set for departure just days before the transfer deadline day. Manchester United looked to sign the Spanish left-back on a season-long loan following Luke Shaw's long-term injury.

However, Cucurella played in the Blues' win against Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30). This seems to have scuppered the deal despite the two clubs agreeing on the loan and the 25-year-old also agreeing terms with the Red Devils.

The Athletic reports that United wanted to include a break clause that could be triggered in January. Chelsea refused this and as a result, Erik ten Hag's side turned to Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon.

Cucurella's appearance in the Carabao Cup means he would be cup-tied for the Red Devils. Moreover, if the Old Trafford outfit were to terminate the loan in January he couldn't then join another club due to FA rules regarding only playing for two clubs.

The Spaniard has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £63 million. He has struggled for form, featuring 33 times across competitions last season, providing two assists.