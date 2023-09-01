Chelsea player unwilling to join PL rivals despite club accepting deal to let Blues star leave - Reports

Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen is reportedly unwilling to join Burnley despite a loan with an obligation to buy deal being agreed.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Clarets have agreed on a £31.5 million package deal for Maatsen. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Turf Moor and impressed as Vincent Kompany's side secured promotion.

However, The Standard's Nizaar Kinsella claims that Maatsen is reluctant to return to Burnley. He appears to be keen on rivaling Ben Chilwell for the left-back role at Chelsea.

Maatsen was a standout performer for the Clarets last season, playing 42 times across competitions. He scored four goals and provided six assists as Kompany's men won the EFL Championship.

The young Dutch full-back has appeared for Chelsea this season, coming off the bench in two league games. He also started in the Blues' 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

Maatsen has a year left on his contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side but they appear open to offloading him. This is despite the Argentine coach claiming he was part of his plans prior to the new season. He told the club's official website:

"I am so happy with him. He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player."

The Dutchman can also play in an advanced midfield role as he did against Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30) night. He has also appeared for the Netherlands' U21 side on 13 occasions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah wants to join Bayern Munich despite Nottingham Forest bid

Trevoh Chalobah doesn't seem keen on a move to Nottingham Forest.

Trevoh Chalobah looks set to either stay at Chelsea or join Bayern Munich despite a reported offer from Nottingham Forest. Reports claim that Steve Cooper's side have tabled a £25 million bid for the defender.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Chalobah wants to join Bayern where he would be reunited with former manager Thomas Tuchel. It appears that he will either stay at Stamford Bridge or head to the Allianz Arena.

The 24-year-old is yet to play for Pochettino's side this season and faces an uphill battle to break into the first team. The west Londoners signed Axel Disasi from AS Monaco earlier this summer placing further doubts over his future.

Chalobah was a regular member of the Blues' side last season amid injury issues to the likes of Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. He made 34 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep eight clean sheets.