PL club make £25m bid for Chelsea star linked with move to European giants - Reports

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a £25 million offer for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah who has been linked with Bayern Munich.

According to The Daily Mail, Forest have joined Bayern in the race for Chalobah who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old is yet to feature under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

Chalobah was a prominent member of Chelsea's squad last season, featuring 34 times across competitions. He helped the Blues keep nine clean sheets whilst filling in for the likes of Wesley Fofana and Thiago Silva due to injuries.

However, the English defender has always looked set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer due to a lack of first-team opportunities. The west Londoners signed Axel Disasi from AS Monaco earlier this summer only further casting doubt over Chalobah's playing time.

Forest are keen to bolster their defensive options as Steve Cooper's side play their second season in the English top tier. The likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna may be looking over their shoulder should Chalobah arrive.

However, Bayern have shown interest and their manager Thomas Tuchel previously coached the player at Chelsea. He made 31 appearances under the German coach, winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2022.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi completes his medical ahead of move to Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also in Nottingham Forest's sights.

Chalobah could be joined by a familiar face should he make the move to Forest as Callum Hudson-Odoi is on the verge of joining. According to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old has successfully completed his medical ahead of the transfer from Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi looks set to join the Tricky Trees in a £5 million deal with a sell-on clause included, per The Daily Telegraph. He spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen amid a lack of game time with the Blues.

However, the English winger struggled to impress at the BayArena, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in 21 games. He returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer following the expiration of that loan deal.

Hudson-Odoi emerged onto the scene in 2017 and expectations were high. He has gone on to make 126 appearances across competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists.

Yet, the winger has been unable to nail down a place in Chelsea's starting lineup and dropped out of the first-team picture. He looks set to be handed a chance to reignite his career at Forest.