WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo bags double assist as he enjoys football with kids in Japan during Al-Nassr pre-season

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted having some fun with kids as part of his side's pre-season tour to Japan. In a video released on Instagram, the Portugal international can be seen playing football with children.

He showed off some of his trademark dribbling moves, dazzling the children as well as some of the fans present in the stands. He set up two goals and was seen enjoying himself.

Most fans in the comment section were happy for Ronaldo, while some tried to draw some hilarious comparisons to his long-time archrival Lionel Messi.

Al-Nassr have traveled to Japan as part of a pre-season tournament. There, they will face European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan before returning to begin their campaign in the Arab Club Champions Cup against Al-Shabab.

Speaking about the side's tour to the Asian country, the 38-year-old had this to say:

"We are so happy to be here, Al-Nassr's first time in Japan.We have two good games to play, and we are excited. Japanese people are very passionate about football and we're here to give a good show."

Cristiano Ronaldo making direct approach for former Manchester United teammate: Reports

Ronaldo has talked with Eric Bailly over a possible move to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to Manchester United defender Eric Bailly regarding a possible move to the Saudi Pro League. According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, multiple teams from the league have already contacted the player, with offers in the range of £20 million per year.

The report adds that Ronaldo, a teammate of Bailly during his second stint at United, has approached the Frenchman to convince him. He has spoken about the lifestyle in the country, hoping to bring him to Al-Nassr.

It is evident that Bailly is not in Manchester United's plans. The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since Erik ten Hag's arrival and was not even selected for the team's pre-season tour to the US. His contract is set to expire next year, and the Red Devils could be keen on selling him. They have already closed a deal to send defender Alex Telles to Al-Nassr for £4 million.

Following a move from Spanish side Villarreal in 2016, Bailly has struggled to establish himself as a regular for the Red Devils. He has made just 113 appearances for the side in his seven-year stint. Last season he played in 23 games, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.