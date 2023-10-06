WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo involved in sensational Al-Nassr team goal as Otavio gives the Saudi giants an early lead against Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo produced an audacious backheel to assist Otavio in Al-Nassr's clash against Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (October 6).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to turn back the years with Al-Alami and his latest stunning display came against Abha. Luis Castro's side took the lead in the 17th minute through Ronaldo's teammate Otavio.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his footballing IQ to send a slick backheel into his Portuguese compatriot's path and he fired home the opener. It was the Al-Nassr superstar's seventh assist of the season and he already sits on 11 goals in 11 games.

The iconic forward won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month in both August and September. He's already started October with a memorable moment which you can watch below:

Aaron Ramsey reveals the funny side of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo does have a lighter side.

Football fans know full well the winning mentality that Cristiano Ronaldo possesses. Many only know the serious side of the Portuguese superstar and won that has a relentless need to be the very best.

However, Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate Aaron Ramsey has shed light on the humorous side of the enigmatic frontman. The Welshman claims that the five-time UEFA Champions League winner is all jokes in his downtime (via GOAL):

“He’s just like any other person! That sounds boring but it’s true. He’s a bit of a joker and likes a laugh, but when it’s time to train or play, he’s focused.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication is a quality that many admire as he continuously pushes himself and his team to be more successful. It's why he's the all-time top goalscorer at club and international level.

Ramsey alluded to Ronaldo's work ethic when talking up his time spent playing alongside the former Juve forward:

“He’s one of the greatest to play the game, so to see him up close, and see how he works, was fascinating. He’s so dedicated to being the best he can be every day, and so ruthless in games. It was nice to spend time with him and watch him do unreal things.”

Ronaldo spent three seasons with the Old Lady in Serie A and enjoyed plenty of success. He bagged 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 games across competitions, winning two Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia. The Al-Nassr superstar also won the Capocannoniere in the 2020/21 season with 29 goals.