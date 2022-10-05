WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's hilarious reaction after nutmegging Lisandro Martinez in Manchester United training

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was in good spirits during training ahead of the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League encounter with Omonia on October 6.

The Portuguese forward showed off his usual trickery at the expense of teammate Lisandro Martinez as he nutmegged the Argentinian defender.

Ronaldo was seen laughing at his antics as he and his side look to bounce back from their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in the derby on October 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in a good mood, which wasn't the case at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The forward was left on the bench by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for the entirety of the disappointing defeat to City.

There have been rumors that the former Real Madrid striker will look to seal a departure from Old Trafford in January amid his lack of game time.

The Portuguese has started just three of Manchester United's opening nine fixtures in all competitions, with two of those coming in the Europa League.

His only goal so far this campaign came last time out in Europe's secondary club competition against Sheriff Tiraspol in a 2-0 win.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag claims Cristiano Ronaldo has been happy in training

Ten Hag claims the Portuguese is happy

It is clear that Cristiano Ronaldo is training well, judging by the looks of his hilarious encounter with Martinez.

Ten Hag confirmed this in his pre-match presser ahead of their clash with Omonia, saying:

"I don’t see he (Ronaldo) is unhappy. He is happy. He is training well."

Ten Hag continued,

"He is not happy he didn’t play on Sunday. The question was what happens on the training pitch. There he is happy. But he is pissed off when he is not playing. That is clear."

Cristiano Ronaldo may be expected to start against Omonia and will be looking to get back to form.

His performances have drawn criticism so far this season but his professionalism has remained despite uncertainty over his future.

The legendary forward has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford with the option to extend for a further year.

Ronaldo managed 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first season back at Manchester United.

However, he quickly needs to get back among the goals to come close to that statistic this campaign.

The Red Devils are currently second in their Europa League group, with one win and one defeat thus far.

