WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace for Al Nassr in their 3-1 win over Al Khaleej in King's Cup semi-final clash

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to register a 3-1 win for Al Nassr over Al Khaleej in the King's Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday (May 1).

Both teams looked equally strong on paper. However, Ronaldo gave his side an early lead (17') after he scored a chipped volley off his left foot. A poor back pass from Lisandro Lopez made it difficult for the Al Khaleej goalkeeper to control the ball, with Ronaldo breathing down his neck. The ball went in the air after deflecting from an Al Khaleej defender, and the 39-year-old icon pulled the trigger to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled 20 minutes later as Sadio Mane converted from the penalty spot after a handball from an Al Khaleej defender.

Mane started the attack, finding Otavio inside the penalty box. Otavio tried to pass the ball to Marcelo Brozovic, but it bounced off an Al Khaleej defender's arm, and the referee was quick to point to the spot for a clear penalty kick.

The Senegalese talisman powered the ball into the right corner of the net from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 for Al Nassr. The goalkeeper didn't even have the time to move a muscle.

In the 57th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo's striker's instinct placed him in the right place at the right time. The Portuguese star received a low cross from Aiman Yahya and took the shot from the far post. The goalkeeper saved it, but the ball rebounded to Ronaldo, and he didn't miss on the second attempt.

Al Khaleej scored a consolation goal in the 82nd minute, courtesy of Fawaz Al-Torais. After a pinpoint cross from Arif Al Hayder, Al-Torais was left with an easy tap-in to put the ball past David Ospina to make it 3-1.

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo's silverware hopes for this season rest on the King's Cup final

Al Nassr will play the King's Cup final against Al Hilal on May 31, who won their semi-final tie against Al-Ittihad with a scoreline of 2-1. This might be Al Nassr's only chance to win any silverware this season.

Al Nassr are already nine points behind arch-rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League (having played one game more) and were eliminated from the AFC Champions League after losing to Al Ain in the quarter-finals. Al Hilal won the 2024 Arab Super Cup after clinching a 4-1 victory over Al Ittihad on April 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club goalscoring form hasn't dipped, with 36 goals in 38 matches. Al Nassr must win the King's Cup final against Al Hilal to get the Portugal talisman his first silverware of the season.